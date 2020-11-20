‘Cut The Head Off’: Giuliani Makes Throat-Slashing Sign, Claims Dem Party was 'Hijacked by Clinton'

Earlier, Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani slammed leaders of Democratic Party-run cities in key battleground states of wielding a co-ordinated, "centralised" campaign of voter fraud to steal victory from Donald Trump in the 3 November election.

President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a dramatic throat-slashing gesture as he lambasted the ‘corrupt’ Democrats on Fox News on Thursday evening.

Giuliani says "the Democrat Party was hijacked by Clinton," then adds while making a throat-slashing motion, "somebody has gotta cut the head off" pic.twitter.com/FxU5PFePAw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2020

“They’re very, very bad people. They’re not ordinary Democrats — there are wonderful Democrats in the country, they may disagree with you or me, you know them,” said Rudy Giuliani on US talk show Sean Hannity on Thursday.

“Somehow the Democrat (sic) Party was hijacked by Clinton… And since then it has grown more corrupt and more corrupt and more corrupt,” claimed Giuliani, without clarifying whether he was referring to ex-president Bill Clinton, or former First Lady, ex-Secretary of State and failed Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 Hillary Clinton.

As Fox News host Sean Hannity interjected with “I wish you the best,” seemingly seeking to cut Giuliani off, the former New York City mayor made a throat-slashing sign, saying:

“Somebody’s got to cut the head off.”

‘Nationally Coordinated Campaign’

Earlier, amid the heated verbal sparring between the Democrats and Republicans in the wake of the US 2020 elections, as Joe Biden was projected by the media to win, while Donald Trump has opposed the early calls and decried election ‘rigging’, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference on Thursday alleging that voter fraud was a nationally coordinated effort.

Giuliani attempted to lay out a case for allegations, reported the Daily Beast.

“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know! This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies,” the attorney was quoted as exclaiming.

Giuliani underscored that the alleged incidents were not a “singular voter fraud in one state”, but nationally coordinated.

“This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which any experienced investigator or prosecutor, which suggests that there was a plan — from a centralised place to execute these various acts of voter fraud, specifically focused on big cities, and specifically focused on, as you would imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats, and particularly if they focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption," Giuliani told reporters in Washington, DC on Thursday.

As the Associated Press made its final call on 19 November, naming Democrat Joe Biden victorious in Georgia, Trump's team has claimed to have drummed up evidence of election fraud in a number of key swing states that POTUS is projected to have lost.

© REUTERS / EMILY ELCONIN Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. 14 November 2020.

While the Electoral college has yet to vote and decide the election result on 14 December, Joe Biden said he was moving forward with building his administration.