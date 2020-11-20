Register
08:54 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, holds what he identifies as a replica mail-in ballot as he speaks about the 2020 US presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, 19 November 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

    ‘Cut The Head Off’: Giuliani Makes Throat-Slashing Sign, Claims Dem Party was 'Hijacked by Clinton'

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081214612_0:139:2988:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_64ec36bf57bb221e0442a42fbe5f3800.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011201081220253-cut-the-head-off-giuliani-makes-throat-slashing-sign-claims-dem-party-was-hijacked-by-clinton/

    Earlier, Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani slammed leaders of Democratic Party-run cities in key battleground states of wielding a co-ordinated, "centralised" campaign of voter fraud to steal victory from Donald Trump in the 3 November election.

    President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a dramatic throat-slashing gesture as he lambasted the ‘corrupt’ Democrats on Fox News on Thursday evening.

    “They’re very, very bad people. They’re not ordinary Democrats — there are wonderful Democrats in the country, they may disagree with you or me, you know them,” said Rudy Giuliani on US talk show Sean Hannity on Thursday.

    “Somehow the Democrat (sic) Party was hijacked by Clinton… And since then it has grown more corrupt and more corrupt and more corrupt,” claimed Giuliani, without clarifying whether he was referring to ex-president Bill Clinton, or former First Lady, ex-Secretary of State and failed Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 Hillary Clinton.

    As Fox News host Sean Hannity interjected with “I wish you the best,” seemingly seeking to cut Giuliani off, the former New York City mayor made a throat-slashing sign, saying:

    “Somebody’s got to cut the head off.”

    ‘Nationally Coordinated Campaign’

    Earlier, amid the heated verbal sparring between the Democrats and Republicans in the wake of the US 2020 elections, as Joe Biden was projected by the media to win, while Donald Trump has opposed the early calls and decried election ‘rigging’, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference on Thursday alleging that voter fraud was a nationally coordinated effort.

    Giuliani attempted to lay out a case for allegations, reported the Daily Beast.

    “I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know! This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies,” the attorney was quoted as exclaiming.

    Giuliani underscored that the alleged incidents were not a “singular voter fraud in one state”, but nationally coordinated.

    “This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which any experienced investigator or prosecutor, which suggests that there was a plan — from a centralised place to execute these various acts of voter fraud, specifically focused on big cities, and specifically focused on, as you would imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats, and particularly if they focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption," Giuliani told reporters in Washington, DC on Thursday.

    As the Associated Press made its final call on 19 November, naming Democrat Joe Biden victorious in Georgia, Trump's team has claimed to have drummed up evidence of election fraud in a number of key swing states that POTUS is projected to have lost.

    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a Stop the Steal protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. 14 November 2020.
    © REUTERS / EMILY ELCONIN
    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 U.S. presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. 14 November 2020.

    While the Electoral college has yet to vote and decide the election result on 14 December, Joe Biden said he was moving forward with building his administration.

    Related:

    Rudy Giuliani Hints Trump Camp May Bring ‘National Lawsuit’ Amid Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claims
    Giuliani Accuses Democrats of Centrally Engineered Election Fraud Against Trump
    Twitter Trolls Rudy Giuliani as 'Hair Dye' Streaks Down His Face While Alleging Voter Fraud
    Ousted Election Security Chief Calls Giuliani Presser ‘Most Dangerous’ Television in US History
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, elections, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Rudolph Giuliani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse