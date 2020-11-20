US Judge Rules 2,349 Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania Invalid Due to Errors, Document States

"This matter is remanded to the Common Pleas Court to issue an order sustaining the Campaign Committee's challenge to the Elections Board's determination and directing the Elections Board to exclude the challenged 2,349 ballots from the certified returns of election for the County of Allegheny under Section 1404 of the Election Code," Bobson said on Thursday.
Bobson emphasized that the mail-in votes were invalid as a matter of law.
Major US media outlets have projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election. After Biden was declared the victor incumbent President Donald Trump began to assert that victory was stolen because of what he describes as massive fraud and impropriety.
The Trump campaign has demanded audits and recounts and has filed multiple lawsuits in state and federal courts.
