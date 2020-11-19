Register
06:44 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 3 November 2020.

    Nancy Pelosi Possibly Facing Last Stint as Speaker Amid Dems’ Perceived Election Setbacks

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081071164_0:62:3072:1790_1200x675_80_0_0_362e32059477f0da05e71dd59d05c1eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011191081208948-nancy-pelosi-possibly-facing-last-stint-as-speaker-amid-dems-perceived-election-setbacks--/

    Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected on Wednesday to serve as the House Democrats' leader in the wake of what some perceive as a disappointing 2020 election result for them after they ceded several seats to the Republicans. Pelosi, who in 2018 agreed to not run for speaker after 2022, is set to be re-elected to the high-profile post in January.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who proceeded on Wednesday to win her official re-election bid as House Democrats' leader, subsequently tapped by her party to run for the top position of Speaker, which the 80-year old politician has held from 2007–11 and since 2019, is reported to have hinted that the term could be her last, writes Fox News.

    ,

    When asked if she could “anticipate this coming Congress would be your last as Speaker,” due to proposed term limits for leadership, Pelosi replied:

    “When that conversation took place, there was a move to put limits on the leadership and chairs of committees. They said they were going to do it. They didn’t do it. Whether it passes or not, I will abide by those limits that are there.”

    As the reporter queried if this was a “kind of Shermanesque statement", Pelosi added:

    "No, it's not. It's a statement that I made. Listen, if my husband is listening, don't let me have to be more specific than that… because we never expected to have another term now.”

    The politician added:

    “I consider this a gift and I can’t wait to work with Joe Biden. I don’t want to undermine any leverage I have but I made that statement.”

    On 18 November the Democratic Party met virtually to select their top leaders for the 117th Congress, with Pelosi, the only woman to ever hold the position, facing no challenger in the nomination for Speaker.

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., similarly unchallenged, won reelection as House Republican leader.

    The full House of Representatives is set to elect the Speaker when it convenes on 3 January. The winning candidate requires an outright majority of the House - 218 votes out of 435.

    Dem’s Election Setback

    With all eyes on the tussle for the White House, as incumbent President Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the 2020 election amid multiple claims of electoral fraud, while prominent US media outlets have declared Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden the winner, there remain a handful of races uncalled at this point.

    10 incumbent House Democrats have been ousted by Republican challengers in what is perceived as a crushing blow to the morale of the party that had ambitiously been hoping to add seats to its majority, buoyed by forecasts from pollsters.

    Currently, the Democrats hold a 15-seat majority, that some predict might shrink to a 222-213 majority, writes the outlet.

    In the wake of these projections, which would see the House Democrats wield one of the smallest majorities in decades, some progressives within party ranks are cited as questioning the strategic decisions made throughout their campaign, and laying the blame with a perceived inability to win over minority and young liberal voters.

    U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responds to questions as she speaks to reporters about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responds to questions as she speaks to reporters about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.

    The moderates are suggested as pointing the finger at “left initiatives”, such as an inclination toward defunding the police, adopting a Green New Deal, and increasing the US social security safety net.

    Bitterness over election setbacks is reportedly triggering calls among many Democrats for fresh leadership.

    According to The Hill, Pelosi was targeted amid frustration over election results, with one of the Democrats telling the publication:

    “It’s time for Democrats to elevate a new generation of leadership in both the House and the Senate… Americans are clearly afraid of ‘socialism,’ want safe streets and neighbourhoods and to vote for people who they believe will help put more money in their pockets.”

    One Midwestern Democratic Representative, Elissa Slotkin, earlier claimed she will not support Nancy Pelosi's run for the speakership, in what is seen as further testimony to the tensions within the Democratic Party’s ranks, according to Politico.

    “I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi… I believe we need new leadership. I would love to see more Midwesterners, because if you look across the leadership. […] I respect these people, but it’s New York and California,” Slotkin was reported as saying.

    Back in 2018 Nancy Pelosi had suggested putting an end date on her tenure as the top House Democratic leader.

    In line with an agreement negotiated with seven Democrats who opposed her speaker bid at the time, Pelosi said she would agree not to serve as speaker beyond another four years.

    “This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve 3 terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus. It would include the two terms of the Democratic Majority from 2007 to 2011,” Pelosi said in a statement in December 2018.

    Related:

    Democrats Reportedly Mull Replacing Pelosi as Election Fails to Trigger 'Bloodbath for Republicans'
    Netizens Slam Pelosi for Dinner Party at Capitol as Americans Go Without Traditional Thanksgiving
    Nancy Pelosi to Seek Re-Election for House Speaker as Democrats Blame 'Socialists' for Major Losses
    Divided We Fall? Midwestern Dem Reportedly Won't Back Pelosi's Speaker Bid
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, House of Representatives, US House of Representatives, US Election 2020, Nancy Pelosi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse