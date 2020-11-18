Trump's Campaign Requests Recounting of Ballots in Two Counties in Wisconsin

Trump's campaign has announced that it will be requesting a recount of ballots in two Wisconsin counties, Milwaukee and Dane, citing the "worst irregularities" that allegedly took place there during the 2020 presidential election. The campaign has already transferred the $3 million needed to cover the costs of the recount, the state’s authorities confirmed.
"The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today", the commission said.
The campaign cited alleged cases of illegally altered or issued absentee ballots during the voting in the state as the reason for the recount. They also accused state government officials of giving "illegal" advice to voters, allowing local "voter ID laws to be circumvented".
"The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way. Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements", Jim Troupis, Wisconsin attorney working with Trump's campaign, said.
