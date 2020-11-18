Over Half of Republicans Believe Trump Won Election, Think Voting Was 'Rigged', Poll Shows

A new poll conducted by Reuters and IPSOS has shown that 52% of Republicans believe Donald Trump "rightfully" won the 2020 presidential election, something that the incumbent president has repeatedly stated himself on Twitter. Only 29% of the Republicans polled agreed that Biden "rightfully" won the election.
I won the Election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
Additionally, 68% of Republican respondents were concerned that the presidential election was "rigged" against the GOP candidate. At the same time, around 33% of independents and 16% of Democrats have the same concerns regarding the 2020 vote, the poll showed.
