Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Philadelphia Did Not Violate State Election Law - Filing

“Critically, we find the Board’s regulations as applied herein were reasonable in that they allowed candidate representatives to observe the Board [of Elections] conducting its activities as prescribed under the Election Code,” the court wrote in a 5-2 opinion on Tuesday.
The Court said the Philadelphia County Board of Elections did not act contrary to law in making its regulations for governing the positioning of candidate observers during the processing of mail-in ballots because the Election Code does not specify minimum distance parameters for the location of the observers.
Major US media outlets projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Biden declared victory but so did incumbent President Donald Trump, who has said his victory was stolen via massive fraud and impropriety.
The Trump campaign has demanded audits and recounts and has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including the so-called battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan. Some of the states have said they found no substantial evidence of election fraud, but several counties have corrected the election results upon finding irregularities.
