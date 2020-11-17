US State of Georgia Audits Dominion Vote Machines, Finds No Foul Play, Statement Says

"Pro V&V found no evidence of the machines being tampered. We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success," Raffensperger said.
Last week, Raffensperger ordered Pro V&V, a US Election Assistance Commission-certified testing laboratory, to audit a random sample of Dominion Voting Systems voting machines throughout the state, using forensic techniques.
"According to the Pro V&V audit, all of the software and firmware on the sampled machines was verified to be the software and firmware certified for use by the Office of the Secretary of State," according to the statement. "Coupled with the risk-limiting audit of all paper ballots relying solely on the printed text of the ballots, these steps confirm the assessment of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that there are no signs of cyber attacks or election hacking."
Trump supporters alleged that Dominion voting machines had deleted hundreds of thousands of ballots cast for the incumbent, or had switched votes for Trump to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who was declared the winner of the race by major US media outlets. Trump refuses to concede, however, accusing the Democrats without evidence of stealing the election through what the president described as massive fraud, filing several unsuccessful lawsuits in attempts to block Biden’s path to the White House.
Georgia, a key battleground state, where Trump trails Biden by just 14,000 votes, is performing a manual recount of all ballots due to state laws regarding the proximity of the result.
