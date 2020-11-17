Register
19:19 GMT17 November 2020
    President-elect Joe Biden points a finger at his election rally in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    Biden Taps Ex-Campaign Members, Louisiana House Representative for His 'Future Administration'

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US election 2020
    by
    0 10
    New Orleans will have to organise a special election to fill a vacant House spot, should Biden win the December Electoral College vote, despite Trump's promises to dispute election results in court.

    Joe Biden has announced that a number of campaign managers and advisers will end up on his administration team, should he win the election.

    Among them are campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, who will get the post of deputy to the chief of staff and Biden's chief strategist, Mike Donilon, who will become a senior adviser to the POTUS, should the Democrat successfully secure this post in December.

    Dillon took over Biden's campaign in March, just as the Democrat started to gain traction in the party primaries, and stayed with him throughout his campaign against incumbent US President Donald Trump, who continues to dispute the outcome of the election in several states.

    House Democrat and former leader of the Congressional Black Caucus and a co-chair of Biden's campaign, Cedric Richmond, will receive two posts in the administration which Biden hopes to form in January 2021, as a senior adviser and as the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. New Orleans, Louisiana, which Richmond represents in Congress, will have to hold a special election, in this case, to fill the vacant House seat.

    U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup on H.R. 7120, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 17, 2020. Erin Scott/Pool via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / Erin Scott/Pool
    U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 17, 2020. Erin Scott/Pool via REUTERS

    Biden's deputy campaign manager, Julie Rodriguez, received the post of the director of intergovernmental affairs, while travelling chief of staff Annie Tomasini will become the director of Oval Office Operations.

    Two more Biden team members, campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti and campaign general counsel Dana Remus, will hold posts of counsellor and counsel to the president, respectively. Biden lauded their appointments to the new posts in the expected Biden-Harris administration, stressing that they will help to "build back [US] better than before".

    "[…] They bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation", Biden said.
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, U.S. October 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    What's Really Behind Trump's Legal Team's Strategy & Do His Lawyers Believe in Victory?

    While almost every mainstream US news network has declared Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race, Trump has refused to concede, claiming that the election is not over. The Trump administration has initiated a number of unsuccessful lawsuits over allegations of voter fraud and baseless claims of ballot counting violations in several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, in a bid to sway the outcome in Trump's favour. Currently, Trump has not succeeded in winning any additional states, with Georgia yet to announce a winner as a manual recount is conducted in accordance with local laws.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse