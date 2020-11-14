Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner's Social Set to ‘Steer Clear’ of Them Post-White House, Claim Media

If Donald Trump, who is currently disputing the outcome of the presidential race, were to be defeated by Democrat Joe Biden, Ivanka Trump would lose not just her status as First Daughter, but the job of senior ‘advisor to the president’, where she focused on “the education and economic empowerment of women, job creation and economic growth”.

As President Donald Trump is challenging the US election results, seeking recounts and filing lawsuits in state and federal courts, with US media having announced Democrat Joe Biden as the winner, media reports have been speculating about the post-White House future of the POTUS’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Both have served as senior White House advisers during President Donald Trump’s tenure, and the first daughter and son-in-law are suggested as weighing what steps to take next.

The couple, who have three children, might not be welcomed back in some New York circles, writes Vanity Fair.

Will the small circle of friends, such as those publicly seen with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in summer at the Republican National Convention finale, including Wendi Deng Murdoch, ex-wife of Australian-born US media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and art collector Alberto “Tico” Mugrabi, be just as prepared to mingle with them?

Last autumn, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Tump celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at Camp David.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner who are 8 yrs married today, from https://t.co/UPVQBnCK02 #wedding #stunning pic.twitter.com/AkWA6MDyID — My Wedding Invites (@MyInvitationsIE) October 25, 2017

​Despite the guest list remaining guarded from the public, details leaked out, showing that among those present were Murdoch and Mugrabi, oil heir Mikey Hess and fashion designer Misha Nonoo, LionTree founder Aryeh Bourkoff, and supermodel-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss.

Reports suggest that already then, those who had chosen to attend were privately ridiculed, according to several sources.

Similarly, when the couple attended Hess and Nonoo’s wedding in Rome several weeks earlier, guests were deemed reluctant to be caught on camera with Ivanka Trump and her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in black tie for Misha Nonoo's wedding to Mikey Hess in Rome Friday James Corden, Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also donned evening finery as they arrived, Ivanka, arrived wearing a stunning peach gown alongside husband Kushner pic.twitter.com/v4yLg2BctE — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 20, 2019

​As the media speculates on the couple’s post-West Wing chances of rejoining their allegedly coveted social set, sources cited by the publication claim that Trump’s daughter and son-in-law would be accepted by a motley range of “society-adjacent” couples and die-hard Republicans.

“They’ll be welcomed back by people who know the Trumps are as close as they’ll get to power. But everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear,” a former friend reportedly said.

Another supposedly longtime former acquaintance of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner was cited as explaining:

“They will probably be welcomed by real estate types and that group of Upper East Side and Palm Beach families that read about themselves in Quest magazine but don’t matter.”

However, it is believed that the group of people to which they would like to belong might dismiss them, due to perceived detrimental social consequences for them.

“There will always be private dinner parties for them to attend, but they will be the entertainment… And Ivanka is no Princess Margaret and Jared is not the Duke of Windsor regaling guests with amusing bon mots to a captive audience. No one wants to hear about Sarah Huckabee’s pies or Steve Bannon’s shirts,” added the source.

Recently media have also zeroed in on reports of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump removing their three children from the Jewish day school they had attended since moving to D.C. after the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

In a contentious debate over what happened, some parents claimed the couple were requested to do so after it was believed they weren’t taking COVID safety precautions seriously enough.

Other sources say the family wanted to place their youngsters in an in-person school.

In any case, should the couple move back to New York, New Jersey or Florida, a mixed reaction is anticipated from fellow parents, says the outlet.

“I personally can’t imagine them going back to school [in New York or New Jersey], but there are people in those communities who would freaking love it… I know there’s a pocket who would be super into it,” a father of children in the couple’s former community was cited as saying.

‘No Plans Laid Yet’

As for questions about whether the First Daughter and the Presidential son-in-law would continue to campaign for Republicans or opt for a leisurely lifestyle, plans have not yet been laid for the future, according to a person close to them.

“Should someone in the family choose to run, they have a significant hold on the Republican Party, potentially for many, many, many years.”

Speaking of Jared Kushner’s potential chances for success, a source said:

“As a result of working in the White House, Jared has made international trade and peace deals, he’s on good terms with people all across the world, and so the opportunities are significant. You can imagine the extent of his connections.”

Regardless of where they reside and what they occupy themselves with, they will hardly escape media attention or prying eyes.

“People will be nice to their faces. After all, it’s called polite society for a reason. But people will be falling all over themselves the next day to say how awful they’d been and how they had no idea.”

Currently, the Trump administration has refused to concede victory in the 2020 presidential elections, citing witness accounts of fraud and voter irregularities, including ballots cast by deceased voters and possible Dominion Voting Systems’ glitches.

A post-election audit is now underway in the toss-up state of Georgia, and state officials in the swing state of Wisconsin are preparing for a potential recount, while Democrat Joe Biden is receiving congratulations from a spate of world leaders after a majority of US media announced him to be president-elect.