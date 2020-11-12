Register
22:05 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, walks off the stage during a commercial break as they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

    Dems Reportedly Won't Let Warren, Sanders Join Potential Biden Cabinet, Afraid to 'Jeopardise' Seats

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 15
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/04/1078450484_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3eff9d1080af8400fca3a7d3282f391d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011121081141370-dems-reportedly-wont-let-warren-sanders-join-potential-biden-cabinet-afraid-to-jeopardise-seats/

    Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who has been forecast to win the presidential election by US media, was expecting to announce his picks for a potential cabinet later this week, despite his Republican rival Donald Trump refusing to admit defeat and filing lawsuits in several states.

    Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are reportedly slated to be frozen out of a potential Joe Biden cabinet over alleged concerns their appointment might result in Democrats ceding even more seats in upcoming elections, writes Politico.

    The Democratic presidential candidate, who on 7 November was forecast to win the presidential election in America by the US media which said that he had reached the required threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, was already suggested by media to be drawing up names for his Cabinet.

    From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.

    Assuming the failure of legal challenges launched by President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede the election and alleged voter fraud centrist Democrats are cited as privately acknowledging that Vermont senator Sanders, who is registered as an Independent, and left-wing Democratic Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren have been ruled out as contenders for top cabinet spots, writes the outlet.

    "The Biden administration has to be a lot more sensitive of where you come from if you’re looking at members of Congress. We cannot afford to put any seats in jeopardy,” Gerry Connolly, a representative for Virginia's 11th congressional district, was cited as saying.

    Rattled by the results of the elections, which left the Democratic Party clinging to a slimmed down House of Representatives majority, as it lost five seats while Republicans picked up six, the two sides of the party are said to be indulging in a blame game.

    The Republicans have all but secured their majority in the Senate. Two remaining Senate seats are to be determined in a runoff election on 5 January in Georgia, where Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have so far failed to accumulate the state’s requirement of 50 percent of the vote.

    US Senate
    © Photo : W.Scott
    US Senate

    Forced to acknowledge that the outcome of the elections has fallen short of the coveted mark, the Democrats claim that campaigning on progressive causes had failed to elicit a desired boost in voter support.

    The centrists in the party ranks are reportedly slamming the left's 'socialist' messaging, perceived as off-putting for Americans residing outside big cities and urban areas.

    Furthermore, with Mitch McConnell retaining his seat of Senate majority leader, the party is suggested as not being in a position to appoint figures viewed as socialists ahead of a competitive election next year which might reduce their majority even further.

    Sanders Eyes Labor Secretary Job

    This comes as Bernie Sanders, who had earlier challenged Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, said on Wednesday he would consider accepting the position of Labor Secretary if offered.

    "If I had a portfolio that allowed me to stand up and fight for working families, would I do it? Yes, I would," Sanders said in an interview for CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

    Sanders added:

    "Whether that's in the Senate, whether that's in the Biden administration, who knows. Well, let's see how that unfolds."

    Furthermore, a senior labour leader told CNN on Tuesday that Sanders had reportedly personally called union chiefs to request their support for his aspirations. However, the response had been allegedly mixed.

    Sanders dropped out of the race against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination when he was unable to build on early momentum of winning some of the primaries and later endorsed the former vice president.

    Biden on ‘Transition Path’

    Reports have suggested that Joe Biden could name several cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving, as the Democratic contender for the Oval Office pushes ahead with his transition plans, disregarding Donald Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.

    © REUTERS / Jim Urquhart
    Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest after the 2020 US presidential election was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, US, November 8, 2020

    Biden ally, Delaware senator Chris Coons was rumoured to be among the top picks to for the office of Secretary of State.

    “If he surprises me by asking me to consider serving in his Cabinet, I’d be honoured to do so," Coons was cited as saying in response to media speculations.

    Joe Biden has brushed aside Donald Trump's stance regarding the elections as an "embarrassing" mark on his legacy. Republican resistance to conceding victory, claimed Biden during a press briefing, "does not change the dynamic at all in what we're able to do".

    Related:

    The Latino Vote; The Future of Bernie Sanders Followers
    ‘Black People Won This Election’: BLM Co-Founder Wants Meeting With Biden
    Would Joe Biden Find Room for Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or a Republican in His Cabinet?
    The Biden Effect Is in Effect
    Tags:
    US House of Representatives, House of Representatives, Senate, US Senate, Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delaware Senator and presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they stand in a hallway waiting for him to be introduced into a a rally at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa caucus Thursday, 3 January 2008.
    'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse