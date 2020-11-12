Register
08:11 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO - Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (C) listens to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) while seated next to Special Assistant to the President Gayle Smith (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, U.S. November 13, 2014

    Joe Biden Taps 'Ebola Czar’ Ron Klain to Be His Presumed White House Chief of Staff

    © REUTERS / Larry Downing
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    316
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0c/1081137311_0:265:2733:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_23e5d375ca4a0a9e41276d43f0bf168e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011121081136862-joe-biden-taps-ebola-czar-ron-klain-to-be-his-presumed-white-house-chief-of-staff/

    Earlier, Joe Biden's team announced it was preparing the incoming administration to take control of the federal government, as Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent was proclaimed president-elect by major media outlets in the US, despite Trump refusing to concede and launching legal challenges against the election results in a number of swing states.

    Joe Biden, who has been forecast to win the US presidential election by the country's mainstream media, has tapped Ron Klain, one of his most trusted campaign advisers, to be his presumed incoming chief of staff, according to a Wednesday news release by the Biden transition office.

    In a statement sharing the news, the alleged president-elect said:

    “Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014."

    Biden was referring to the period when Klain was in charge of the Barack Obama administration’s response to the Ebola health crisis in 2014.

    Recalling the period when he worked alongside Klain, the Democratic presidential candidate added:

    "His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."

    Klain, who boasts a long career in government, having served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration and Biden when the latter was President Barack Obama's vice president, had been touted as a likely choice for the top job.

    In a response statement, Klain on Wednesday hailed his appointment as "the honour of a lifetime".

    "I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country," said the 2014 Ebola response coordinator.

    Klain also went on Twitter to express his gratitude to the Biden-Harris team.

    ​Ebola ‘Tsar’

    As Joe Biden campaigned on pledges to bring Americans out of the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic recession, Klain is suggested as bringing his unique expertise, garnered during the Ebola crisis in 2014.

    At the time, then-president Barack Obama tasked the Democratic operative with seemingly little public health experience with coordinating both the domestic public health response and the international humanitarian and military efforts to stop the virus in West Africa.

    Medical workers are disinfecting the dead body of an Ebola patient.
    Samaritan's Purse
    Medical workers are disinfecting the dead body of an Ebola patient.

    During the current Biden campaign, Klain reflected the Democratic presidential candidate’s stance on the pandemic, vehemently criticising the Trump administration’s handling of the situation.

    "The Trump administration's response to this crisis has clearly failed… Donald Trump has waved the white flag in the fight against coronavirus," said Klain said in a campaign video released in July.

    Who is Ron Klain?

    A 1987 graduate of Harvard Law School and one-time editor of the Harvard Law Review, Klain did a stint as law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Byron R. White.

    Subsequently, then-Sen. Joe Biden appointed him to serve as chief counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1989 to 1992.

    Klain has extensive experience of working with Democratic presidential campaigns, such as Joe Biden’s in 1988 and 2008, and Al Gore’s failed presidential bid in 2000, acting as general counsel during the latter’s presidential election recount.

    At the time, the Florida election recount occurred after Election Day between candidates George W. Bush and Al Gore. The vote was ultimately settled in Bush's favour by a margin of 537 votes.

    From 2008 to 2011, Klain served as then-vice-president Biden’s chief of staff, and was reportedly instrumental in overseeing the stimulus package, estimated at around $787 bln, that Barack Obama signed in in February 2009 in response to the Great Recession.

    U.S. President Barack Obama
    POOL
    US President Barack Obama

    Klain’s counsel is believed to have been invaluable in debate preparation for Democratic candidates starting with Bill Clinton. He was also a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 campaign, when she lost to Republican rival Donald Trump, similarly focused on preparing her for debates.

    After Joe Biden was forecast on 7 November to win the US presidential election by the US media, which announced he reached the required threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania, his team has been announcing who will work to prepare the incoming administration to take over control of the federal government. The moves come despite President Donald Trump refusing to admit defeat, as his legal team files lawsuits in several key swing states, alleging voter fraud.

    Related:

    Man Shot Dead Near Victory Celebration for Joe Biden in Downtown Seattle
    Would Joe Biden Find Room for Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or a Republican in His Cabinet?
    France's Marine Le Pen Refuses to Recognise Joe Biden's Victory at US Presidential Election
    Blast From the Past: Footage of Joe Biden's 1979 Visit to USSR Emerges Online
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Ebola, Ebola, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse