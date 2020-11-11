Register
22:11 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters who want every vote counted from the 2020 presidential election, march down Woodward Avenue on 4 November 2020 in Detroit, Michigan.

    GOP Texas Governor Offers $1M Bounty For Proof to Support Trump's ‘Efforts to Identify Voter Fraud’

    © AFP 2020 / JEFF KOWALSKY
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    14226
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081017197_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_c5308449500947264136ffe96000b072.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011111081130229-gop-texas-governor-offers-1m-bounty-for-proof-to-support-trumps-efforts-to-identify-voter-fraud/

    As major US media have called the election for Democrat candidate Joe Biden after he pulled ahead in Pennsylvania, securing the 270 electoral college votes required to win the presidency, Republican Donald Trump and his campaign have refused to concede, launching a spate of lawsuits in swing states, alleging widespread fraud.

    Texas's Republican lieutenant-governor Dan Patrick has offered a $1 million reward from his own campaign funds for any tipsters who can come forward to provide evidence of ballot tampering in the recent US elections.

    ​The bounty offered by Patrick is to “incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward” in support of Donald Trump's “efforts to identify voter fraud”. Reports that result in an arrest and final conviction are to receive a minimum remuneration of $25,000.

    “I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” said Patrick in a statement.

    The GOP governor added that Trump’s intention to purse the issue of voter fraud is “essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections".

    “Every candidate for public office has this right. My goal is to ensure that, regardless of the outcome, every American has faith in our electoral process and our democracy,” Patrick said.

    With most US media having called the 3 November presidential election for Democrat candidate Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and his team have refused to concede, launching legal challenges in a number of key battleground states and claiming widespread voter fraud.

    A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
    © AFP 2020 / Stephen Lam
    A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

    However, though many in the Republican Party have closed ranks behind their leader, some have called on Trump to present evidence of his claims.

    Trump himself went on Twitter to applaud the Governor’s move.

    ​Trump also touted his “big win” in the state, as battleground Texas, reliably red for the past three decades, was called for the POTUS in the election.

    As purported election winner Joe Biden has been receiving congratulations from a plethora of world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, and is said to be preparing for the transition from the Trump administration, Donald Trump’s campaign has been disputing “illegal” ballots cast after the election deadline and denouncing lack of transparency over vote counting.

    ​Amid a record number of mail-in voting during the 2020 election, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump had long argued that the procedure was fraught with “election rigging”.

    “This was a stolen election,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, the day after Biden was pronounced by media as president-elect.

    Related:

    Democrats Clinch Hold Over House With Slimmed Majority, Scale Back Dreams of Senate Takeover
    President-Elect Biden May Step Up US Role In Paris Agreement But Faces Senate Hurdle, Scientist Says
    US Postal Ballot ‘Whistleblower’ Reportedly Recants Voter-Fraud Claims As Republicans Urge Probe
    US Election Updates: Donald Trump Defeats Joe Biden in Alaska, Edison Research Says
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse