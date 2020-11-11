Register
    US President Donald Trump is reflected as he departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on 5 November 2020.

    Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Bombarded’ With ‘Book and TV Deals Worth $100 Mln' As Part of 'Plan B'

    US election 2020
    by
    Tell-all books about the POTUS have become a genre of their own over the past four years, with fresh releases about the White House administration in the works, and Donald Trump himself reportedly not averse to penning a tome, potentially joining the list of ex-presidential bestsellers by Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

    Donald Trump is reportedly being offered book deals as part of a 'plan B' if his legal battle to contest the results of the 2020 presidential elections fails to secure him reelection, writes Page Six.

    “Trump is being bombarded with book and TV deals that could be worth a staggering $100 million,” the outlet cites a source close to the president as saying.

    The source added that the offers are all part of “plan-B”, as the Trump legal team has launched lawsuits in several states, alleging voter fraud, with Donald Trump refusing to concede to his Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential elections, Joe Biden.

    “Translate 70 million votes into viewers and record book sales. All the anti-Trump books have made big bucks, so this from the Donald is a surefire hit.”

    Trump is also reportedly being sought out by right-wing TV outlets hoping to glean first-hand insights into his tenure at the White House.

    A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a cardboard cutout of the president during a protest of the election outside of the Clark County Election Department, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in North Las Vegas
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a cardboard cutout of the president during a protest of the election outside of the Clark County Election Department, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in North Las Vegas

    Sources were reportedly at odds over estimates of just how lucrative the offered book deals might be.

    One book source was cited as saying the impressive numbers “don’t sound accurate”.

    The insider claimed that “Simon & Schuster”, Hillary Clinton’s longtime publisher, was a publisher to watch, adding:

    “They published [Trump’s] last book. CEO Jonathan Karp published several of his books there, and at Random House, and went to Trump’s wedding to Melania.”

    Simon & Schuster is also the company behind the explosive tell-all books penned by former National Security Adviser John Bolton ("The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,") and Trump's niece Mary L. Trump (“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man”).

    Both volumes were slammed by Donald Trump as containing “lies”, with the president going to court to try and stop their release.

    Donald Trump’s most recent tome, “Crippled America,” was released by Simon & Schuster’s conservative Threshold Editions in 2015, one year before he won the 2016 election.

    ​Dana Canedy, senior vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster’s namesake imprint, had earlier been cited by the New Yorker in July as commenting on the possibility of more books published by Donald Trump:

    “Oh, he’s the President. Everyone who leaves the White House has one or more books in them and that becomes part of public history. I think that would be not only appropriate but important.”

    Canedy was cited as claiming she might be interested in a book penned by Trump about his influence on the Republican Party, yet it would need to be “fair, balanced and honest” and have “a level of insight and self-awareness”.

    Several publishers have been cited by The Associated Press as claiming Trump would not have the same “global appeal” as ex-president Barack Obama, whose memoir “A Promised Land” comes out on 17 November as the first of a planned two volumes highlighting his tenure as President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

    ​Former-President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book deal with Crown Publishing, secured in 2017, was rumoured to have been worth $65 million.

    However, Center Street publisher Daisy Blackwell Hutton offered an opinion on potential book deals by Donald Trump in a statement, cited by AP:

    “No matter their political beliefs, every American has personally experienced the seismic shift within Washington. Books will be published for years to come about his presidency and the conservative movement in general, and Center Street absolutely intends to be a leader in that space.”

    There has not been any official comment on the report from the White House.

    Donald Trump already has 19 books in his portfolio, ranging from business advice books such as 'Think Big and Kick Ass' to a golf book called 'Trump: The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received'.

    In 2018 Trump had gone on Twitter to boast of his creative talent, claiming he had “written many best selling books”.

     

