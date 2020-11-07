Netizens Divided Over Kamala Harris as the US First Female Black Asian-American Vice President

Although official results from the final state vote count are yet to be announced, Joe Biden has already declared himself the winner in the presidential race, alongside running mate Kamala Harris, who is also projected to be the next US vice president. Should this come true, Harris will become a pioneer in many regards, as she will be the first female, Black, Asian-American to be a US vice president.
Many netizens are happy with Harris achieving such heights, expressing their feelings about her cultural and political gains on social media.
My Girl Kamala!!! Yassss Sis yassss!!!!👏🏾👏🏾— Nikki (@Chikki_x) November 7, 2020
After President Biden serves two terms, I have no doubt that Vice President Harris will make history once again when she becomes President.— Leigh Collin Brandt (@LeighCBrandt) November 7, 2020
Congratulation Ms. Vicepresidente!!! Many blessings to you. You have been a roll modal for the longest. Reach out to our young ones and show them that it’s very possible to be all you want@to be, if you want too— Rafael (@cambolla85) November 7, 2020
Harris represents what the USA is all about it’s for everyone & people should feel proud of there gender race religion . Congratulations— eleanor mccarthy (@ellie1971) November 7, 2020
Not all are happy for Kamala Harris, however, with some recalling her controversial stance on an array of topics. Many argue that Harris' views were borderline communist and, with Joe Biden turning 77 this year, they fear she might get a shot at implementing them should the new POTUS not make it to the end of his term.
Represents what the Soviet Union was all about*.— Play:more (@Spielmehr) November 7, 2020
She was chosen because of her gender and race... that’s sexist and racist... Biden even said early on he would only choose a female black woman. Well, Kamala is close enough. She does not have the qualities America wants (she is socialist teetering on communist).— JennianaJones (@JennaJones0123) November 7, 2020
Didn’t even make it in the top 5 during the democratic primary and now she’s poised to be second in command. Kevin Spacey said it best in House of Cards, “Democracy is so overrated”.— DuskHollow (@hollow_dusk) November 7, 2020
Biden is a Doofus and Kamala is a communist— Todd Smith (@ToddWS76) November 7, 2020
