Global Leaders, Democratic Allies React to Joe Biden's Projected Victory in US Presidential Election

While vote counting is continuing in several states, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has declared himself the winner in the US election. However, incumbent US President Donald Trump has stated that the race is far from being over and has vowed to wage a legal battle over the election outcome that is set to start on 9 November.

Soon after the first media outlet announced that Democrat Joe Biden was projected to get over the 270 Electoral College votes needed for him to become the next US president, global leaders and allies from the Democratic Party rushed to congratulate him. Among the first to do so was Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of the US' northern neighbour Canada.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together", Trudeau said in a statement.

He was soon joined by the leaders of three major European states – France, Germany and the UK. French President Emmanuel Macron has sent his congratulations via Twitter, urging Biden to "work together" in order to deal with the numerous "challenges" that exist today. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also extended his regards to the projected winner in the US presidential race, adding that he is looking forward to work with the new administration.

Several German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, have also joined in offering their congratulations, welcoming the arrival of "clear figures" in the US presidential election.

"We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal", Maas said via Twitter.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed the projected victory of President-elect Joe Biden, whom he called a "true friend of [the] nation" and added that he looks forward to working with the Democrat. Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, in, turn extended his congratulations via Twitter, noting that the two states share a "system of values" that they must stand up for together. Another European leader, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has also joined the chorus of congratulations, expressing hope that the ties between the two countries will only grow stronger under the new administration.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the projected victory of Democrat Joe Biden, saying he is looking forward to working with the man, whom he called a "strong supporter" of the transatlantic alliance.

