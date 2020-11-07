Trump: Tens of Thousands of Illegally Received Votes Totally, Easily Changing Pennsylvania Results

US President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the practice of the state voting authorities receiving mail ballots after the polls closed on 3 November, arguing that these ballots were counted illegally and drastically changed the results of the election there, which are yet to be officially announced.
Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
POTUS went on to slam authorities in Pennsylvania for purportedly preventing GOP observers from witnessing the counting process, resulting in Trump losing his lead over Biden in the state. He claimed that local officials went to great lengths to prevent the observers from having access and that "bad things happened inside" the polling stations as they counted the ballots unobserved.
....Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
The Trump campaign has been demanding to stop counting votes that came by mail after the polls closed, calling such ballots "illegal". They also accused Democrats of engaging in voter fraud, which combined with the "illegal" ballots turned the tide in favour of Biden in several key states recently, specifically Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)