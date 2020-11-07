Register
13:27 GMT07 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    Some of Trump's Advisers Reportedly Want to Convince POTUS to Admit Defeat Without Conceding It

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/07/1081080880_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_84c16b1961774c32a2f93b1067992d56.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011071081080996-some-of-trumps-advisers-reportedly-want-to-convince-potus-to-admit-defeat-without-conceding-it/

    Despite polls closing days ago, the vote counting continues in the US election, with both the Republican and Democratic candidates battling for the coveted 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

    While many of US President Donald Trump's advisers are still confident he can win the election, some of his aides are considering how to convince POTUS that he has lost and admit his purported defeat, several US media outlets, including The Washington Post and CNN reported, citing anonymous sources.

    Both Trump and Biden insist that they are on a path to victory, but the counting still continues in several key states. Two of them, Pennsylvania and Georgia, leaned red on election day, but turned blue on 6 October. Election officials in Georgia expect a recount in the state due to the razor-thin margin between the two candidates in the preliminary results.

    However, despite the potential to dispute the election results in court, several Trump advisers have discussed the possibility of defeat with the president and his subsequent actions in such a scenario, The Washington Post reported. The newspaper's anonymous sources claim Trump will evenutally commit to a peaceful transfer of power should Biden be proclaimed the winner in contrast to other reports floating around ahead of the election and in a recent piece by Vanity Fair. 

    At the same time, WaPo's sources said there has been no talk of Trump giving a concession speech. According to the POTUS "allies" cited by the newspaper, he will instead continue on with his accusations that the election was "stolen" from him.

    Lack of Messenger to Break Bad News

    Still, even making Trump admit defeat might prove difficult and, right now, some of the president's closest allies are trying to "calm" him down to come to terms with such a possibility, The Washington Post said citing anonymous sources. Another issue with such a scenario, according to the newspaper's sources, is that no one is ready to be the bearer of bad tidings.

    "They know he's lost, but no one seems willing to tell King Lear or Mad King George that they've lost the empire", one anonymous Republican told the newspaper.

    Among the likely candidates to be the bearer of bad news is the president's daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband and Trump adviser, Jared Kushner, CNN claims citing people close to POTUS. It is still unclear if they will be ready to take on such a role, considering that Ivanka supported her father's calls not to count "illegal votes" and Kushner reportedly being in charge of assembling Trump's legal team to fight for a recount in key states.

    According to CNN's sources, the potential messenger might build the conversation around the notion that a prolonged dispute over the election results might damage Trump's business and prospects for a political future. Another possible strategy, according to WaPo, might be advisers pitching him the idea that he exceeded all expectations despite a raging pandemic and assured the GOP's projected victory in the Senate and increase in seats in the House.

    Vote Counting Continues as Trump Blasts 'Mail Fraud', Demands Recounts

    Despite polls closing over three days ago, the vote counting continues in several key states including Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Several of these states flipped from red to blue, with Trump's campaign claiming voter fraud took place in these states. The president's team alleged there have been irregularities in the vote count, with a multitude of votes being cast for the Democratic candidate at the end of the counting process, filing a suit in Michigan to demand a recount. A US judge dismissed the latter, however, as being based on "hearsay".

    Biden is ahead in Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, but the counting there continues due to the sheer number of mail-in votes and those that arrived after the polls closed on 3 November. The Trump campaign filed several suits demanding to stop the counting of what they described as "illegal" votes, but so far has failed to achieve any success. The US Supreme Court later ordered to segregate Pennsylvania ballots that arrived after 3 November, until SCOTUS finishes reviewing Trump's suit demanding to exclude them from being counted. In addition, Georgia's Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, said the state will not ascertain the results of the election until it conducts a recount due to the narrow margin between the two candidates.

    FILE PHOTO: Campaign signs for U.S. President Donald Trump and presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are seen on Election Day in Cherryville, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
    Trump Campaign Soliciting at Least $60 Million From Donors to Fund Election Lawsuits - Report

    Despite the ongoing counting and looming legal battles that might shift the tide of the election, both Trump and Biden have already proclaimed they are on the path to winning the election. However, such remarks have been flagged by Twitter as not reflecting the official result of the election, which is yet to be announced.

    Related:

    Trump Likely to Fight to Bitter End to Ensure That All Votes Lawfully Cast are Counted, Analyst Says
    ‘Shoddy, Poorly Written’ Lawsuits by Trump Campaign Yet Another Way to Suppress Vote - Experts
    US Counties With Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates Overwhelmingly Voted for Trump - Study
    Trump Campaign Soliciting at Least $60 Million From Donors to Fund Election Lawsuits - Report
    What a Glitch: Thousands of Trump Votes Mistakenly Sent to Biden in Michigan County, GOP Says
    Tags:
    election defeat, defeat, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman dressed as a nurse struts in a crowd gathered during Halloween night at a shopping district in Beijing on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Although Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in China, some residents in the Chinese capital took the time to dress up for a bit of fun.
    This Week in Pictures: 31 October - 6 November
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse