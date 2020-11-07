Biden Says There Is No Final Declaration of Victory Yet, Expresses Confidence in Win

Delivering his remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he is going to win the presidential race, noting that "there is no final declaration of victory yet".
"The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: we're going to win this race", he said during his speech.
Biden went on to say that he is on the way to getting more than 300 electoral votes, asserting that he won in the battleground states of Arizona and Nevada.
"What is becoming clearer each hour is that record numbers of Americans — from all races, faiths, regions — chose change over more of the same. They have given us a mandate for action on COVID and the economy and climate change and systemic racism", Biden continued.
The Democratic candidate also said he will not allow ballot counting to be stopped, urging people to remain calm and patient over the ongoing vote count.
He concluded his speech, expressing hope to talk to Americans "tomorrow".
"l want you to know that I'll work hard for those who voted against me as those who voted for me. That's the job … it's called the duty of care for all Americans", he added.
