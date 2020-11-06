'Known for Counting Things, Staying Up All Night': Nevada Meme Fest Erupts Amid Election Vote Tally

As America waits for a handful of battleground states to wrap up the vote count in the US presidential elections that pitted republican President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden, Twitter and Instagram have erupted into a meme fest.
As social media users got creative, they mocked the slow counting of ballots, singling out Nevada in particular, partly because it's the home of Las Vegas and its gambling culture.
Haha Nevada memes 😎👌 #EEUU #Nevada #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/rpm73H6oPZ— La Buhardilla (@LaBuhardilla4) November 6, 2020
Literally the two things Nevada is known for is COUNTING THINGS and STAYING UP ALL NIGHT!!!! pic.twitter.com/18lr8hHhZC— Diya Mishra (@thedimishra) November 5, 2020
In Nevada they literally saying ah-ah-ah after counting each ballot just like count von count, that’s why it’s taking so long pic.twitter.com/Tn5VWCBM4h— I have spoken. (@MeggityMcC) November 5, 2020
Nevada: pic.twitter.com/tigxBfrQsi— Kristin L. Stamper 🏳️🌈 (@klsmopit) November 5, 2020
If I've learned anything from watching movies set in Vegas, it's that Nevada gambled away all the ballots and for the last two days they've been attempting a series of whacky schemes and heists to win them back while also pretending they never lost them.— A Very Salty Snail (@SnailSaltt) November 5, 2020
Some memes contained videos that sarcastically referred to how Nevada was "biding its time" tallying the votes, crucial to the outcome of the 2020 election.
Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w— Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020
nevada waking up, hitting the snooze button a few more times, vaguely aware they have something to do today but can't quite remember what...— Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) November 5, 2020
#Nevada Blues Clues pic.twitter.com/Wd7xCh33d2— William Shakespeare (@Shakesnews_) November 5, 2020
I can make more coffee, Nevada.— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🦃 (@davejorgenson) November 5, 2020
Some other battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, also received their share of barbed jokes.
Get to the point, Rose! pic.twitter.com/VFU8lML79w— José (@josecanyousee) November 5, 2020
us: hey please count faster— Madeleine Roux ➡️ Shadowlands (@Authoroux) November 5, 2020
nevada & pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/mGX2tZnhck
Some of the best memes, albeit not state-specific, seemed to reflect the general mood.
I remain nauseously optimistic.— Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 4, 2020
If your election lasts more than 48 hours, seek medical attention— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 5, 2020
