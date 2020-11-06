Register
10:27 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC

    GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Pledges $500K to Trump Legal Fund, Says Philadelphia ‘Crooked as a Snake’

    © AP Photo / Richard Shiro
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107110/13/1071101302_0:265:3600:2290_1200x675_80_0_0_a8ed4a53ff2e6639e57fad3bff53e3cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011061081048854-gop-sen-lindsey-graham-pledges-500k-to-trump-legal-fund-says-philadelphia-crooked-as-a-snake/

    Amid frenzied vote-counting in the remaining battleground states to determine the winner in the 2020 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump, who trails his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the electoral college vote tally, has railed against alleged voting “fraud”, with his legal team launching lawsuits.

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has announced he will donate $500,000 to Donald Trump's legal defence fund as the President’s reelection campaign geared up for legal battles over claims of voting irregularities in the 2020 US elections.

    ​Graham, who had just won a re-election to the US Senate, fighting off a tough challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison, spoke on Fox News’s "Hannity", appearing to support Donald Trump’s statements slamming voter “fraud” and election corruption.

    "He helped Senate Republicans, we're going to pick up House seats ... I'm going to donate $500,000 tonight to President Trump's defence legal fund," said Graham.

    According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for Graham said the money would come from his campaign account, which raised over $100 million.

    The Republican senator from South Carolina praised efforts in Arizona to count all votes, while referring to the elections in Philadelphia as being “crooked as a snake”, and saying that "allegations of wrongdoing are earth shattering".

    When the host appeared to suggest that the Pennsylvania GOP state legislature select its own electors, Graham responded by saying:

    "Everything should be on the table."

    Following Graham's appearance on Hannity, Senator Cruz echoed similar sentiments, posting on Twitter that partisan election observers in Philadelphia were being denied access to observe ballot counts.

    Trump Team Gears Up for Legal Action

    The two prominent Republicans in the Senate, Graham and Cruz, have staunchly fallen behind Donald Trump, whose campaign has already filed lawsuits in several battleground states over ballot counting.

    In Michigan, they claimed the Trump campaign has been denied "meaningful" access to locations where ballots are processed, while also voicing intention to seek a recount in Wisconsin.

    Earlier, the President’s legal team won a battle to allow its election monitors to stand closer to the ballot counting in Philadelphia.

    In Pennsylvania, more specifically its city of Philadelphia, the Trump campaign had lodged a legal complaint that its observers could not get close enough to see if mail-in ballot envelopes had signatures along with eligible voters' names and addresses. The ballots that contained no signatures could be challenged or disqualified.

    A demonstrator tosses confetti outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election.
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    A demonstrator tosses confetti outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election.

    On Wednesday, a Philadelphia lower court ruled that poll watchers would be allowed within six feet of ballot-counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter, with the rule applying to both Republican and Democratic representatives.

    Trump and his legal team were also planning to challenge votes postmarked by 3 November that are being accepted in Pennsylvania through Friday, in accordance with a ruling by the state Supreme Court.

    Lindsey Graham's comments came as Donald Trump Jr. appeared to call out Republicans, including Graham, who failed to publicly throw their support behind the President, posting on Twitter that he was “not surprised”.

    ​US President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, presidential nominee Joe Biden, have been neck and neck in the tight race for the White House.

    As remaining battleground states work to wrap up their vote counts, both candidates have claimed that they were on the path to winning.

    Related:

    Lindsey Graham Under Pressure After 2016 Video on Supreme Court Nominee Reemerges Online
    ‘This Will Be Almost Total War’: Lindsey Graham Reportedly Urged Trump Not to Kill Soleimani
    Barrett Hearing Ends: Sen. Lindsey Graham Forces Motion to Schedule Judiciary Committee Vote
    US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Fights Off Well-Funded Rival in South Carolina Race
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse