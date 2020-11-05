'Stop the Count', Donald Trump Urges on Twitter Amid Election Results Uncertainty

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his previous call to stop counting the ballots after the polling stations were closed in the 3 November presidential election.
STOP THE COUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
This comes amid continuing uncertainty over the winner in the election since several battleground states have not yet announced their results.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump campaign reportedly announced that it would file a lawsuit in Nevada over alleged voter fraud.
Trump has now won 214 electoral college votes, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden 264 votes out of the 270 required to claim victory. Both candidates on the night after the election expressed optimism about their results. "We are on the path to victory," Biden's campaign said, and Trump also said "we were getting ready to win this election...", adding, however, that the present results are pointing at "a major fraud on our nation".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)