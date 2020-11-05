'Democratic Message of Tolerance?' Netizens Gag as Comedian Re-Tweets Trump Severed Head Pic

Comedian Kathy Griffin originally posted the controversial image of Donald Trump in 2017 after the president claimed victory in the election, with the stunt probed by the secret service, unleashing threats, and causing her to be fired by CNN.

In a blast from the past that has been branded by many as “disgusting”, US Comedian Kathy Griffin has stirred up some forgotten controversy by retweeting her photograph showing a mask stylized to resemble the decapitated head of Donald Trump.

Griffin, 60, formerly a co-host of CNN’s New Year's Eve countdown with Anderson Cooper, is seen in the photo holding the effigy of Trump’s head slathered in fake blood.

The controversial image was originally posted by the actress, known for her outspoken opposition to Trump, back in 2017, after the President claimed victory in the election against his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

On this occasion, the stand-up comedian reposted the gory image on Twitter during election night, as the vote count was underway and Donald Trump said he was “getting ready to win this election”.

The microblogging and social networking service was swift to flag the tweet for potentially sensitive content.

The Stunt that Backfired

Back in 2017 Griffin found herself in hot water as her polarising stunt – the result of a photo shoot with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields - saw her investigated by the Secret Service.

Griffin subsequently apologised for the photos, admitting in an Instagram video that the images were "too disturbing," as she asked Shields to take down the photo.

However, the woman was forced to face repercussions from her ill-advised move, as she was promptly fired from her role of co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve programme.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network said in a statement.

The original picture faced a torrent of condemnation from across the political spectrum. The comedian later claimed she had received death threats from Trump supporters and was forced to install metal detectors in her home.

Reeling from her role of a ‘Hollywood pariah’, Griffin later rescinded her apology, and is currently saying she stands by the photo, which was purportedly an expression of free speech.

At the time, Donald Trump said Griffin 'should be ashamed of herself', and condemned the 'sick' stunt.

After the comedian had reupped the graphic image on Twitter on 2020 Election night, some on social media tweeps rushed to applaud the comedian for her “bravery”.

Thank you Kathy. Thank you for being the wonderful, brave feminist we need to see fighting the hood fight. The fight for decency and ethics. — 💧Tookie (@tookiegill) November 4, 2020

We love a patriot who knows greedy businessmen shouldn't have this much power — Northeast Artist 🧙🏻‍♀️(COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@Nrtheast_Artist) November 4, 2020

​Other netizens slammed the “double standards” at play.

If a conservative did this everyone would lose their fucking minds. Enough of the double standards. — OnlySimpYourself (@TheFagAndAHalf) November 4, 2020

The party of tolerance lmao. Losers. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) November 4, 2020

That's what you call a democrat — Marco N 🇮🇹🇷🇺 (@colmarn) November 4, 2020

A true democratic message of tolerance — cr_73 (@cr_73_) November 4, 2020

​Other comments slammed the timing of the post, coming in the wake of the beheading of a French history teacher in France by a radicalised teen after Paty showed a bunch of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad to his pupils during a history lesson.

Ugh that's absolutely disgusting, why would you share that. Kids might see it.....



.... and don't get me started on the severed head either! — Brexit Joker 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚒ (@brexitjoker) November 4, 2020

Thats a good look, especially after 2 French citizens have been beheaded in recent weeks; one little over a week ago. Well done you. — Brenobi (@sawbones1897) November 4, 2020

