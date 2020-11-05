Protesters Rally in Portland as Post-Election Vote Counting Continues

The United States held national elections on 3 November, but the vote count continues, with both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden claiming that they are poised to win.

Protesters are rallying across Portland, Oregon, as votes are still being counted in the US presidential election. The rally is said to have been called by the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, a network of 'anti-fascist' student groups that became prominent in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

A riot was declared in Portland as protesters were seen smashing the windows of local businesses. Governor Kate Brown has activated the use of the state National Guard to help local law enforcement control the unrest.

The presidential race between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump remains too close to call, with votes still being counted. Biden so far has secured 264 electoral votes, while Trump has 214 electoral votes. 270 electoral votes are required to be declared the winner.

Portland has been rattled by months of protests against racism and police brutality that erupted across the US following the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Portland saw over 100 consecutive nights of protests marred by vandalism, chaos, and even killing. The latest rally took place on Tuesday with some demonstrators burning US flags.

