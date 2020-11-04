Protesters Hit the Streets of NYC Following Election Day

Protesters flocked the streets of New York City on Wednesday after the 59th US presidential election, while the results of the race for the White House, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain unclear.
On Tuesday, Americans flocked to poll stations to cast their votes in the presidential election, and a heated fight between Biden and Trump reached its climax when it came to key battleground states such as Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and others.
As the voting counting goes on, the Trump campaign is denouncing the results, demanding a recount and threatening lawsuits over them. An adviser to Biden's campaign team, Bob Bauer, claimed that the Democratic candidate has won the election.
