Situation Outside White House as US Vote Counting Continues

Live from outside the White House in Washington DC, after US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden both said they were winning the election despite half a dozen of states still counting votes, with some results unlikely to be known until the end of the week.

The presidential race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Donald Trump has been dominated by criticism of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, police brutality and racial discrimination.

As votes are being counted, some states have said that they will only have some votes counted by later this week. Election officials in Pennsylvania, which is considered by many to be one of the most decisive states, said they expect the "overwhelming majority" of votes to be counted by Friday.

In order to win the election, a candidate must win at least 270 of 538 electoral votes that are apportioned across the 50 US states and Washington, DC.

