'I Think We'll Top That': Trump Boasts About Beating His Electoral Record From 2016

The US president reportedly said that he will declare his win in the election “only when there is victory”.

As the 2020 presidential election in the United States goes in full swing, US President Donald Trump suggested that he might end up getting better results than four years ago.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends”, when asked about how many Electoral College votes he thinks he'll earn, Trump reminisced about how he got 306 back in 2016.

"I ended up with 306, that was good numbers – 223-306", he said, though the Daily Mail notes that Trump's Democratic rival in that election, Hillary Clinton, got 232 votes rather than 223. "And that was a big number. And I think we will top it. I'll leave it at that. I think we'll top it".

The newspaper points out, however, when the POTUS was asked when he'll declare he has won the election, he replied "only when there's victory".

Citing Cook Political Report, the newspaper also notes that Trump likely holds around 163 Electoral College votes from "solid, likely and lean Republican" states, if he manages to win all of the Electoral College votes from the states deemed as “toss up”, means that he would need to get 58 votes from the "solid, likely or lean Democrats" states.

Prior to the Election Day, 3 November, both candidates held numerous rallies as they tried to sway voters in their respective favor, with Trump reportedly mentioning holding some 14 events in three days, stating that "there was no small event – every place, no matter where we went".

"I really did six yesterday," he said. "Because the one from the day before went until two in the morning. So then I got up and did one at 8:00 am."