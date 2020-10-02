Register
15:32 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the stage after the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, US, 29 September 2020.

    Trump’s Getting COVID-19 Month Before Election Prompts 2020 'October Surprise' Speculation

    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    315
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1e/1080617418_0:0:3232:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_a5d1c1982461975883ca5e995069ca1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202010021080642848-trumps-getting-covid-19-month-before-election-prompts-2020-october-surprise-speculation/

    In American politics the expression October Surprise is a news event, either orchestrated or spontaneous that changes the course of the presidential election, which is held in November.

    Social media users questioned whether the news of Donald and Melania Trump contracting coronavirus could qualify as an October Surprise, influencing the result of the forthcoming presidential elections in the US.

    Earlier today Trump tweeted that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and that they would go into quarantine.

    ​The news sparked a flurry of comments on social media.

    ​Many users claimed that Trump faked his diagnosis because he wanted to skip debates with his rival Joe Biden or to gain support of voters.

    ​Other users doubted whether the news could be called October Surprise and wondered if the presidential debates would be cancelled.

    Many users added that his contracting the virus is the least surprising piece of news in the whole saga, given the blistering contempt he displayed for the risk of the disease and safety measures to control it.

    ​Others stressed that 2020 had already given the world enough surprises.

    Still others wished the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery

    Famous cases of October Surprise

    Nixon vs McGovern

    In 1972, Republican Richard Nixon ran for re-election at the time when US was fighting War in Vietnam. Days before the vote, his security adviser Henry Kissinger says that "peace is at hand". The announcement resulted in Nixon supporters flooding rallies with placards hailing the end of the war.

    McGovern called Kissinger’s statement "a cruel political deception". Nixon won the election. The Vietnam War ended in 1975.

    Carter vs Reagan

    In 1979, the US embassy in Iran was stormed by radicals and 52 diplomats were taken hostage. The administration of Democrat Jimmy Carter held negotiations with Tehran over the release of American citizens and everything pointed to a speedy resolution. However, on 21 October Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad-Ali Rajai unexpectedly said that the hostages would not be released. This ruined Carter’s chances to win election as previously Republicans drew attention to the fact that the prolonged captivity of US diplomats was a proof of his administration’s weakness.

    Reagan won by a landslide although conspiracy theorists were convinced that Reagan had made a secret deal with the Iranian government to delay the release of hostages.

    Bush vs Gore

    In 2000, the governor of Texas, George W Bush is locked in a tight race with Democrat Vice-President Al Gore. Five days before the vote US media reports that Bush was arrested in 1976 for drink driving. Bush supporters claim the Gore campaign leaked the episode, and Bush himself accuses the Democrats of "dirty politics".

    Gore won by the popular vote, but the US Supreme court halted a re-count of disputed ballots initiated by the Florida Supreme Court. This gave Bush a majority of votes in Electoral college and victory in the presidential election.

    Bush vs Kerry

    Four years later and the US is up to its neck with wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Less than a week before the election, Al-Jazeera broadcasts a video with Osama Bin Laden, one of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks on the US, where the former number one terrorist taunts Bush and threatens United States.

    Bush uses the footage in his campaign, saying only he could defend America from terrorist threats. Bush comfortably wins that election.

    Trump vs Clinton

    On 7 October 2016, the Washington Post released a video showing Trump making lewd comments about kissing and groping women. "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p***y”, Trump said in the video, causing several in his own party to withdraw their endorsement of him. Then on 28 October, the then FBI Director James Comey informs the Congress that the bureau is investigating allegations that Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival at the 2016 elections, used a private email server during her tenure as Barack Obama's Secretary of State.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Donald Trump, United States, October Surprise
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse