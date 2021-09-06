UK PM Boris Johnson Addresses Parliament on Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, extracts of his speech were released by his office in which he is expected to thank 150,000 British servicemen and women for their work in Afghanistan over the past 20 years and praise the "courage and ingenuity" of all involved in the Kabul airlift.

Watch a live broadcast from the House of Commons in London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is addressing Parliament on his cabinet's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan.

During the emergency G7 virtual meeting on Afghanistan last month, Johnson said that the UK would insist on the safe evacuation of citizens after the 31 August deadline, using economic and diplomatic tools to press the Taliban*.

However, about 1,100 Afghans eligible to leave for Britain are feared to have been left stranded. Johnson and UK Foreign Secretary Raab have already faced harsh criticism over the issue and are likely to be "grilled" by MPs about the situation in Afghanistan again during this parliament session.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on 15 August and announced the end of the decades-long war. The organisation is expected to announce members of the new government in the coming days.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.