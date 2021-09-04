Register
00:33 GMT05 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrives at the UK Representation to the EU in Brussels on December 17, 2020.

    UK Brexit Minister Frost Warns of 'Cold Mistrust' With EU if Northern Ireland Issues Not Resolved

    © AFP 2021 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1083798014_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_79f66dce93a697c7129806922f8bf4f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202109041083797806-uk-brexit-minister-frost-warns-of-cold-mistrust-with-eu-if-northern-ireland-issues-not-resolved/

    Customs and border checks have been implemented on some products transiting between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK as part of the post-Brexit commercial agreement between the British government and the EU's 27 member states.

    UK's Brexit minister David Frost warned on Saturday of a long-term decline in relations with the European Union if negotiated trade arrangements regulating Northern Ireland are not settled.

    In an address to the British-Irish Association in Oxford, Frost stated that the Northern Ireland Protocol required "substantial and significant change."

    "The stakes are high. The arguments can be bitter. And I worry this process is capable of generating a sort of cold mistrust between us and the EU which could spread across the relationship," Frost said. "It’s holding back the potential for a new era of cooperation between like-minded states in a world which needs us to work together effectively."

    The regulations, commonly referred to as Northern Ireland Protocol, aim to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which is a major pillar of Northern Ireland's peace process, while also respecting the rules controlling the EU's single market for goods.

    It has, however, alarmed Northern Ireland's unionist population, who claim that the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea, weakening Northern Ireland's relations with the rest of the UK.

    Graffiti in a loyalist area of south Belfast, Northern Ireland against an Irish sea border is seen on February 2, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITH
    Graffiti in a loyalist area of south Belfast, Northern Ireland against an Irish sea border is seen on February 2, 2021.

    The dispute over the protocol, dubbed the "sausage wars" by some, erupted just days after Brexit was implemented in January, with tariffs levied for the first time on food, plants, and pharmaceuticals imported from the United Kingdom.

    Frost has been requesting revisions to the agreement, which he helped draft, for months, but the EU has repeatedly refused to reopen talks after years of negotiations. Even though the "threshold" for triggering article 16 of the Protocol had "been met," Frost informed a conference that triggering article 16 and suspending the procedure was not his preferred option.

    "Some would like us to sweep everything away. That’s not our position," Frost underscored.

    However, in the midst of a dispute over vaccine delivery delays, the EU has invoked article 16 of the protocol, which empowers either the EU or the UK to unilaterally cease elements of its operations if either side believes the component is causing "economic, societal or environmental difficulties."

    "When one looks at the price [of failure or success], and sets it against other challenges that we face in COVID-19 recovery, and Afghanistan, one wonders what future generations would say,” said Frost about the issue, adding that the UK "has no interest at all in having a fractious and difficult relationship with the EU."

    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    EU President Refuses to Negotiate With UK in Northern Ireland Brexit Row
    According to The Guardian, officials in London and Brussels continue to discuss the protocol's implementation, but senior sources reportedly believe the process is "slow," and that an agreement is unlikely to be achieved by September 30, implying that talks will continue into the winter.

    Although the UK formally left the EU in January 2020, it remained in its economic orbit until the beginning of this year, when a new, much softer free trade agreement took effect. Northern Ireland was granted special status at the time, thereby keeping it in the EU's single market for goods, a choice that avoids a hard border with Ireland, and would go against the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict on the island.

    The UK government reportedly wants to get rid of most checks and replace them with a "light touch" system that only inspects items that are at risk of entering the EU.

    Related:

    UK-EU 'Sausage Row': Irish Foreign Minister Slams David Frost's Northern Ireland Protocol Claims
    UK Brexit Minister: No Deadline Set to Solve Northern Ireland Protocol Issues With EU
    Ireland Has 'Instigated Cold War' Against Northern Ireland Over Trade, Loyalist Group Says
    UK Government Plans Statute of Limitations to Block Northern Ireland Troubles Prosecutions
    Northern Ireland Protocol “Is Not Sustainable” – Britain’s Brexit Minister
    Tags:
    UK, Brexit, Brexit, Brexiteers, post-Brexit, Hard Brexit, Brexit Bias, Brexit talks, Brexit worries, Northern Ireland, EU, EU, David Frost
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse