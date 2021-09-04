Antifa Protesters Clash With Met Police At Anti-Migrant Rally in London - Videos

Tensions escalated in London on Saturday, as Antifa counter-protesters turned up at an anti-immigration rally in London to proclaim that “refugees are welcome” in the UK.
Videos from the scene show how police were trying to separate Antifa demonstrators from a small anti-immigrant rally just outside Lunar House in Croydon, south London, which houses the Home Office’s Visas and Immigration division.
Get down to Croydon today! https://t.co/8g4YkQvnNS— North London Antifa (@NorthLondonAF) September 4, 2021
As officers pushed against the counter-protesters they accused the police of “protecting fascists”, as clips from the scene show.
Antifa and police “kicking off” on the streets of Croydon, London countering an anti immigration protest … pic.twitter.com/PMFYTB2KEX— Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 4, 2021
This afternoon I'm covering the Far right protest outside of Lunar House Croydon and related counter demos. pic.twitter.com/x7un7NjfDv— Whitty photography (@thewhittyphoto) September 4, 2021
The antifa in south London tried going around to the side to confront another group before police shut them down. pic.twitter.com/UTiGzVrx5l— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2021
Croydon is Antifascist!! Embarrassing turnout by the NF & fellow Racists today! Great mobilisation by those opposing them & clearly showing that #RefugeesWelcome! @NorthLondonAF @SouthLondonAF @ldnantifascists @AntiFascistNetw @antifascist45 #NeverAgain #antifascisti pic.twitter.com/T4njuALVJa— Fid ❤💛💜,❤🖤,💚 (@FidTheRed) September 4, 2021
The United Kingdom said it will allow about 20,000 Afghans into the country through a long-term resettlement scheme. Overall, Britain has evacuated some 15,000 people from Afghanistan since 15 August.
