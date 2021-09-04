UK Anti-Migration Demonstrators Face Counter Protest in London

Live from the UK Home Office in Croydon, London as demonstrators counter an anti-migration protest.
The demonstration has been sparked by a recent record number of refugees attempting to cross the English Channel in a single day as well as the situation in Afghanistan, which unleashed a new wave of migrants from the country after the Taliban* seized power.
According to unofficial figures, the number of migrants who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel this year has surpassed the total for all 2020, when 8,417 people reached the UK coasts aboard small boats.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
