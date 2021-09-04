Demonstrators Clash With Police During Protest Against Teen Vaccination in London - Videos

The move comes as UK cabinet ministers are reported to have been considering COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone between the ages of 12 and 15 although the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has already refused to endorse coronavirus jabs for healthy teenagers.

A UK protest against COVID passports and the government's plans to roll out coronavirus vaccination to children aged between 12 and 15 turned violent in London on Friday evening.

Activists came to the headquarters of the UK vaccine regulator in Canary Wharf, east London, and tried to get inside the building but were prevented by the police. Some of the protesters got into a scuffle with law-enforcement officers.

One of the activists also shared a video of the scuffle, warning the government to be prepared for further protests of this kind.

​Her position, however, was not echoed by many, with people wondering why standing up for your right should go this way.

Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation refused to endorse coronavirus vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15. The JCVI said that "despite acknowledging health gains from inoculating the entire age group were greater than the risks, the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds at this time”.

Meanwhile, daily newspaper The Guardian reported that UK cabinet ministers could disregard the recommendations of the JCVI and pursue mass COVID-19 vaccinations for all 12 to 15-year-olds.