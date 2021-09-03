Register
14:55 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel, Windsor, Britain, on 17 April 2021, for the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99.

    'D-Day': Leaked Plan Reveals What Britain Will Do When Queen Elizabeth II Dies

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082656270_0:0:3000:1687_1200x675_80_0_0_34f6083c5de7a553150425b30595a37e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202109031083789509-d-day-leaked-plan-reveals-what-britain-will-do-when-queen-elizabeth-ii-dies/

    Her Majesty the Queen, 95, is believed to be in good health and is at present holidaying in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish estate. In April, the monarch lost her closest ally - her husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip.

    An updated version of the Queen’s death plan, that will include a call to the prime minister, a “spontaneous” service at St Paul’s and a speech by Prince Charles, has now been leaked to the media.

    The so-called ‘Operation London Bridge’, which specifies a procedure around the Queen Elizabeth’s death, has been in readiness since the Sixties when the Queen had already been on the throne for about a decade. However, it has recently been updated by the Cabinet Office to take the COVID-19 pandemic into account, according to POLITICO.

    The detailed plans reveal that the British prime minister will be the first person outside Buckingham Palace to be told the news about the Queen’s death from the monarch’s Private Secretary. A “call cascade” would then pass on the sad news to the Cabinet Secretary, the Privy Council, most senior ministers and other high-ranking officials.

    It’s not clear whether a legendary "London Bridge is down" phrase will be used by officials to communicate the monarch's death.

    After that, Buckingham Palace will issue an “official notification” to the world through a public broadcaster or possibly the Press Association.

    It was reported that ministers will all receive a similarly worded message from departmental permanent secretaries saying: “We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Discretion is required."

    Senior civil servants and ministers will also reportedly get an email from the Cabinet Secretary with the following statement: “Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

    After receiving this message, flags across Whitehall are expected to be lowered to half-mast within 10 minutes to avoid a wave of “public anger”, the leak suggests.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Queen Reportedly Gets Ready for Legal Pushback Against Prince Harry & Meghan: 'Enough is Enough'
    Other events on the day when the monarch dies - referred to as ‘D-Day’ – will include a statement from the Prime Minister, gun salutes from the Ministry of Defence, a national minute of silence and a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, which although planned needs to appear “spontaneous”, the agenda apparently dictates.

    Meanwhile, to adjust to the age of internet, the updated plan says that the royal family’s website will have to go black only with a short statement confirming the monarch’s demise.

    Official Facebook, Twitter and other social media accounts are also expected to turn black, with non-urgent posts paused.

    Prince Charles will be expected to deliver a broadcast to the nation at 6pm. He will be proclaimed King by the Accession Council the next day.

    According to the plan, which refers to the following days as “D+1”, "D+2" etc, the Queen’s body will be carried back to Buckingham Palace from wherever she dies on Day Two. The coffin will then be taken to the Palace of Westminster on Day Five where it will lie in state and the public will be able to pay their respects, the hall being open for 23 hours a day.

    The Queen’s son Charles is then set to go on a tour across the UK on Day Three, that will start in in Scotland.

    After the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle 10 days after her death. Her resting place will be next to her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

    Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the leaked plan, but it is believed that the Queen is at present in good health.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, UK royal family, Queen, death
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse