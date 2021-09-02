Piers Morgan Glows With Joy as He Celebrates Ofcom Victory Against Meghan Markle

The journalist had to resign as the host of the Good Morning Britain show after refusing to apologise to Meghan Markle for not believing claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan brimmed with joy as he celebrated a decision by UK media regulator Ofcom to clear him of broadcasting violations. The 56-year-old enjoyed a night at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 and although the journalist was not nominated in any category, judging by photos posted on social media Morgan looked as if he had won a plethora of awards.

Grinning Piers Morgan flashes peace sign after 'awks' Prince Harry speech at #GQAwards https://t.co/Btd5rkBrO2 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) September 2, 2021

​Speaking to reporters, Morgan hailed Ofcom’s decision, saying it had ensured freedom of speech and expression.

"This is a landmark ruling by Ofcom today. This is Ofcom saying I and any other broadcaster is entitled to say to a public figure, 'I don't believe you’. Because if they had gone the other way and said I had to believe Meghan Markle even when she was lying, where does that leave us with Government ministers who I was challenging during the pandemic?" Morgan said.

The former TV host claimed that he had received lots of interesting job offers following the news.

'Princess Pinocchio'

The ruling in question is related to the bombshell interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey. During the two-hour conversation, the two spoke about their life as royals and touched on their controversial decision to step down from senior roles in the royal family and move to North America.

The Sussexes also made several sensational claims in the interview. Meghan Markle alleged that she had been "silenced" by the royal family and accused the palace of perpetuating falsehoods about her and Harry. The duchess, the first mixed-race royal, also claimed that one member of the family, whom she didn’t name, was concerned about the potentially dark skin of her firstborn child, Archie.

"Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that would be a problem? Are you saying that?" asked TV host Oprah Winfrey.

"If that's the assumption you are making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one", Meghan Markle replied.

© REUTERS / Handout . Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo.

Meghan also revealed that she felt suicidal during her pregnancy and didn’t want to be "alive anymore". However, when she asked the royal staff to help her, they refused, Meghan said.

Piers Morgan described the interview as a "disgraceful betrayal" and an attack on the royal family. He also questioned Meghan Markle’s claims, asking her to reveal the name of the "racist" royal as well as the names of the royal staff who refused to help her with mental struggles.

"Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said", Morgan said during a broadcast of Good Morning Britain (GMB), and later dubbed the royal "Princess Pinocchio".

The comments evoked a strong backlash from the audience, with Ofcom receiving a record number of complaints (57,000). Viewers accused Morgan of trivialising mental health issues. The management of ITV later told the journalist to issue an apology to Meghan Markle for not believing her claims. He refused and tendered his resignation.

After leaving GMB, the TV host claimed that Meghan Markle herself complained to Ofcom and to the head of ITV Dame Carolyn McCall.

On Wednesday, Ofcom released a statement on the outcome of its investigation, saying Morgan hadn't violated broadcasting rules.

"The Code allows for individuals to express strongly held and robustly argued views, including those that are potentially harmful or highly offensive, and for broadcasters to include these in their programming", read the statement.