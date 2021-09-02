Register
14:25 GMT02 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fleet Solid Support Ship Proposal

    UK MoD Accused of Turning to Foreign Firms to Build Royal Navy's Fleet Solid Support Ships

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bulverton / Fleet Solid Support Ship Proposal
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080259616_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_3be40ec83e273eab17261f3c605536ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202109021083779838-uk-mod-accused-of-turning-to-foreign-firms-to-build-royal-navys-fleet-solid-support-ships/

    The three new so-called Fleet Solid Support (FSS) vessels will carry munitions, food, stores, and provisions for the UK Royal Navy's aircraft strike groups while at sea. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary currently operates only one Fort Victoria-class FSS ship.

    British trade unions have accused the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of forsaking the UK's shipyards amid a row over the construction of Royal Navy supply vessels.

    The uproar came after the MoD announced that several foreign companies are being considered to build a new generation of so-called Fleet Solid Support (FSS) vessels, designed to supply ammunition, explosives, and food to Royal Navy ships at sea.

    Trade union officials were quick to argue that the government faces the risk of squandering a chance to strengthen the nation's shipbuilding industry.

    Ian Waddell, general secretary of the Confederation of Shipbuilding and Engineering Unions, for his part, insisted that "[prominent British businessman] Sir John Parker was very clear when he recommended in the national shipbuilding strategy that a UK-only competition should be considered for defence-funded vessels".

    HMS Argyll. Handout released by the Royal Navy on 26 March 2020.
    © Photo : Leading Photographer Dean Nixon/ROYAL NAVY
    ‘Lethal, Uncrewed’ Ghost Ships Touted As the Future of UK Royal Navy by Next Decade
    Waddell recalled that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had categorised the FSS as a warship, which is why "it is unclear why overseas involvement continues to be encouraged in this programme".

    The union chief added "it is vital that the government gets a grip and builds these ships in Britain".

    The remarks follow Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealing earlier this week that four consortia have been awarded contracts, "each initially worth £5 million ($6.8 million)", to develop their bids for the FSS vessels, and that they include businesses based in India and the Netherlands.

    "I wish all the competitors well as we work towards realising a programme which will deliver ships essential for the UK's security as well as vital jobs and skills", Wallace underlined.

    The announcement came after the MoD launched a £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) competition to acquire three new FSS ships that will provide the Royal Navy's two new aircraft carriers - HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales - with supplies when at sea.

    Related:

    UK Royal Navy's New Aircraft Carrier Flooded For Second Time, Reports Say
    US-Owned Firm’s $3.5 Bln Takeover Bid for UK Defence Manufacturer ‘Shocks’ Ex-Head of Royal Navy
    Tags:
    Britain, Royal Navy, trade unions, Ben Wallace, aircraft carrier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Chinese students prepare for the opening ceremony of the Haileybury College's Chinese campus in northern China's Tianjin Municipality. International schools from outside China are booming thanks to growing demand from Chinese parents seeking different pathways for their children to college abroad. Top prep schools are opening campuses in China and catering to students who want to go to university in the West. Getting into China’s best public high schools can be monumentally difficult and many parents are opting to pay for what they see as a less stressful and more enriching experience at an international school.
    Back to School: Student Dress Codes Around the Globe
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse