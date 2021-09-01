Register
13:59 GMT01 September 2021
    In this Thursday, Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO in London.

    Dominic Raab Says Intel Predicted Kabul Was 'Unlikely to Fall This Year' After NATO Troop Withdrawal

    UK
    by
    The British foreign secretary has been under pressure in light of the Taliban's* takeover of Kabul and the dubious response of officials. On 26 August, a huge bomb went off near Abbey Gate, the main entrance to Kabul Airport, killing 13 US service personnel and 163 Afghans.

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs on Wednesday a secret security assessment had forecast there would be a "steady deterioration" of the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of NATO troops but Kabul was "unlikely to fall this year".

    He said the Joint Intelligence Committee had made the assessment and there had been contingency planning in case Kabul fell much sooner than December and the number of British Embassy staff had been reduced from 150 to 75 in May.

    Raab, who has been urged to resign because of his and the Foreign Office's response to the crisis in Afghanistan, said they began planning for the possible evacuation of British nationals and Afghan interpreters and support staff as early as June.

    The foreign secretary, who was on holiday in Greece when the Taliban suddenly advanced and took Kabul, has been criticised for not calling the Afghan or Pakistani foreign ministers in the six months before the fall of the Afghan capital.

    On Wednesday, 1 September, Raab told the Foreign Affairs Select Committee he had 40 meetings where "Afghanistan was on the agenda" in the run up to the fall of the capital.

    ​The foreign secretary said he was "not confident" the estimate of "low hundreds" left behind was accurate.

    "We got something like 500 out between April and 15 August and 7,000 out during the period between 15 and 29 August", Raab said.

    The chairman of the committee, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, said: "Why was it the French evacuated everyone they were responsible for and we were scrabbling around?"

    Raab replied: "I don't think you are comparing like with like."

    At one point was asked if it was a good idea to go on holiday at the same time as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

    Raab said: "I wouldn't have gone on holiday with the benefit of hindsight."

    Raab also said he would be leaving to "visit the region" later today, but it is not clear if he will visit Pakistan or Turkmenistan, both of which border Afghanistan.

    He also said there had been some "wishful thinking" the Biden administration would change President Trump's policy of withdrawing from Afghanistan.

    Did UK Embassy Send Afghans to Ill-Fated Kabul Airport Gate?

    Earlier it was reported British officials had told Afghans to wait at the main Abbey Gate entrance to Kabul Airport only hours before last week's suicide bombing.

    The BBC said it had seen emails suggesting the British Embassy told people to "use the Abbey Gate (near) to the Baron Hotel" despite UK and US military and intelligence knowing there was a severe threat from extremists.

    One Afghan interpreter told the BBC if he had followed the British Embassy's advice to go to Abbey Gate he would have been dead.

    He said: "If I had followed their advice, I would be no more. I said I won't because I don't feel safe as the situation was getting worse. It would be madness to go there and that saved my life. It was our own judgment that saved our lives".

    Also this week, a report on the US website Politico claimed the American forces guarding the airport kept Abbey Gate open longer than they wanted because the British wanted more time to get evacuees out.

    The foreign secretary has defended his actions and said Britain had managed to evacuate 17,000 people - including 5,000 British citizens - since April, with only "the low hundreds" left behind.

    The Afghans evacuated in the last week mainly worked for the British government and will be supported under the Afghanistan Relocation Assistance Policy.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Dominic Raab, Afghanistan, Kabul
