Climate Activists Smash Windows of JP Morgan Bank in London - Photo

Eight women wearing all black used painted hammers with words such as LIFE, LOVE and CARE on them to break glass at the "World’s worst bank" and before doing so, they stuck stickers to the windows that read "In case of climate emergency, break glass", the environmental group said in a statement.
September 1, 2021
After that, protesters sat on the road in a circle to wait for the police to arrest them.
During the so-called "Impossible Rebellion" that started on 23 August, climate activists have repeatedly targeted the City of London, heart of the UK's financial industry, accusing banks of contributing to global warming by investing in and funding fossil fuel companies.
On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said there had been a total of 367 arrests in London during the first week of climate protests.
