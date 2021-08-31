Register
16:40 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Llama-geddon is Upon us: Geronimo the Alpaca Confirmed Dead by Defra

    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083760668_0:14:3305:1874_1200x675_80_0_0_41bf73ec244e7e11f2a78114607c25ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108311083760597-llama-geddon-is-upon-us-geronimo-the-alpaca-confirmed-dead-by-defra/

    The top story of Britain's summer 'silly season' reached its tragic final chapter as the Geronimo the consumptive alpaca was finally corralled by police on a Gloucestershire farm and put to sleep by government vets.

    Geronimo the alpaca has been put down — ending months of protests and legal battles over his fate.

    The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that the consumptive camelid had been euthanised in line with a court warrant.

    The eight-year-old New Zealand-born alpaca, who was kept by his owner Helen McDonald on her south Gloucestershire farm, had twice tested positive for tuberculosis (TB). McDonald and her supporters claimed both tests had shown false positives, and forced a judicial review into the decision to cull Geronimo.

    "This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease," said Defra Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

    "No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided, but we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for TB to minimise spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country," Middlemiss added.

    Protesters demonstrate against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed to be carrying TB, has to be euthanised, in London, Britain, August 9, 2021
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Alpaca-lypse NOW! UK Cops Collar Condemned Geronimo for Execution — Video
    The official said culling TB-infected livestock was vital not just to protecting the rural economy, but "also necessary to avoid more TB cases in humans".

    Officers from Avon and Somerset Police had to be brought in to seize Geronimo from the farm in the Wickwar area as activists prepared to act as "human shields" to protect him.

    Geronimo's supporters took to Twitter to vent their rage. Animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer claimed Defra has Killed Geronimo "in the back of a van," writing: "I am ashamed of this nation today".

    Dr Iain McGill, who along with Dyer helped former Royal Marine Pen Farthing evacuate over 150 cats and dogs from the Afghan capital Kabul while people were left behind, called it a "PR apocalypse"

    ​Suspended Labour Party MP for the urban Leicester East seat Claudia Webbe tried to jump on the bandwagon too, reviving the nine-year-old issue of culling wild badgers to prevent the spread of bovine TB to cattle.

    ​But earlier this month Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publicly backed putting Geronimo to sleep.

    Related:

    Netizens Rejoice as Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing Gets Go-Ahead to Leave Afghanistan With 200 Pets
    Animal Rescuer Pen Farthing Insulted UK Officials So They Would Clear Kabul Airlift, Report Says
    Angry Alpaca Spits in Feeder's Face
    Geronimo Will Die: UK Woman Loses Last Court Bid to Save Her Alpaca
    Tags:
    llamas, alpaca, gloucestershire, Defra, Euthanasia, animal welfare, Tuberculosis (TB)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse