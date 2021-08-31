Register
16:40 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Number of Britons Left in Afghanistan in 'Low Hundreds', Says Foreign Secretary

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083760328_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_6d2879b556458a540d64589a26e68065.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108311083760069-number-of-britons-left-in-afghanistan-in-low-hundreds-says-foreign-secretary/

    Dominic Raab has come under fire for failing to call his former Afghan counterpart — while on holiday in Crete — to discuss the evacuation of those who worked for Western forces from Kabul.

    The UK's foreign secretary has said the number of British citizens still in Afghanistan following the final troop pull-out is in the "low hundreds".

    Dominic Raab admitted on BBC Radio Four's Today programme on Tuesday morning he was unable to give a “definitive” number of those left behind after Operation Pitting came to an end over the weekend.

    “It’s very difficult to give you a firm figure", Raab said. "I can tell you that for UK nationals we’ve secured since April over 5,000, and we’re in the low hundreds".

    The phrasing of Raab's estimate was a near-echo of comments made by his US counterpart Antony Blinken and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on the number of Americans left behind after the last US troops left Afghanistan on Monday night.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab looks on during a visit of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Crisis Centre in London, Britain August 27, 2021
    © REUTERS / Jeff Gilbert/Pool
    Raab Denies US Claim UK to Blame For Kabul Airport Death Toll Because It Wanted Abbey Gate Kept Open
    ​US President Joe Biden's administration has come under fire for ordering the hurried, chaotic, and bloody evacuation of its Kabul embassy and citizens that swept its allies up in the panic to get out of Afghanistan. More than 200 people, including 13 US servicepeople, were killed in a series of incidents as people desperately tried to pack into Kabul's airport and board military transport planes.

    Raab also denied accusations gleaned from leaked Pentagon documents that British authorities insisted the Abbey Gate entrance to the airport — targeted by a suicide bomber on Thursday — be left open to allow British citizens to gain access.

    Witnesses have told Sputnik and the BBC that US troops fired into the packed crowd after the bomber detonated his explosives, killing and injuring civilian bystanders. A US Air Force drone attack on Sunday — in retaliation for the bombing — killed an Afghan former US Army employee and nine members of his family, including at least seven children.

    Raab announced last week that two UK citizens and the teenage child of another had died in the airport bombing. British media have identified 60-year-old London grocer Musa Popal and 29-year-old Aldershot-based taxi driver Mohammed Niazi — both naturalised immigrants from Afghanistan — among the dead, along with Niazi's Afghan-national wife and two of their four children.

    Related:

    UK Man Who Put 'Pets Before People' in Kabul Airlift Apologises for Abuse to Officials
    UK MPs Suggest Including Evacuated Afghan Special Forces in British Army as Separate Regiment
    UK Ready to Launch Fresh Strikes Against Daesh in Afghanistan, Air Force Chief Says
    Tags:
    Dominic Raab, Antony Blinken, Joe Biden, John Kirby, UK Royal Air Force, Afghanistan, Kabul, Hamid Karzai International Airport, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse