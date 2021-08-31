Alpaca-lypse NOW! UK Cops Collar Condemned Geronimo for Execution — Video

The government ministry Defra sentenced Geronimo to death after he twice tested postiive for the infectious lung disease tuberculosis. But his owner and other animal welfare activists — some connected to controversial Afghan animal refuge boss Pen Farthing — had vowed to fight his execution down to the wire.

West country cops have seized Geronimo the consumptive alpaca to be put down — despite attempts by "human shields" to save his woolly skin.

A video post on Twitter by activists showed officers from the Avon and Somerset force fanning out across a field as they tried to corral the furry fugitive at McDonald's farm.

The aptly-named ministry Defra — the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs — had ordered New Zealand-born Geronimo be put to death after he twice tested positive for tuberculosis (TB). A judicial review brought by his owner Helen McDonald failed to win a reprieve for the animal.

​"We can confirm officers are in attendance at a farm in the Wickwar area of South Gloucestershire this morning to support the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), who are executing a court warrant", Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

Animal welfare campaigner Dominic Dyer said there were media outlets and a "human shield" of protesters there to protect "the most famous animal in the world", challenging authorities: "Let the government try and kill this innocent animal!"

​Activist vet Dr Iain McGill tweeted later that Geronimo was still alive in police custody and urged "civil disobedience by any means" to save him.

​Dyer and McGill both revealed they had been involved with the widely-criticised "Operation Ark" charter flight to evacuate 158 cats and dogs from former Royal Marine "Pen" Farthing's Nowzad animal refuge in the Afghan capital Kabul — while leaving his vets, nurses, and other staff behind while seats on the plane lay empty.

