04:13 GMT30 August 2021
    Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.

    US Reportedly Pressures UK Into 'Handing Over' Prince Andrew Amid Sex Abuse Claims

    Prince Andrew, who faces accusations of sex abuse and is noted as being associated with late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is reported to be "hiding" at his Royal Lodge mansion as his guards struggle to prevent lawyers from serving a rape lawsuit on him.

    Officials from the office of US President Joe Biden requested that the United Kingdom reaffirm its “close and resilient” evidence-sharing relationship with the United States over the case of Prince Andrew, who is accused of sexual abuse of a minor, The Sun reported Sunday.

    According to the report, London and Washington enjoy a "productive and resilient law enforcement and mutual legal assistance relationship" on this and many other cases.

    “We remain in close contact on many active cases on a daily basis and will continue to seek assistance in criminal matters as we provide similar assistance in return", an unnamed administration official told The Sun, who also revealed that the US Justice Department sent a mutual legal assistance request to the UK's Home Office last year to try to force Andrew’s cooperation.

    Prince Andrew, who is accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre of being involved in a purported "sex trafficking ring" and raping her, is reported to have gone to ground at his mansion, while his security team is fighting off “multiple attempts” by lawyers to serve the rape lawsuit on him.

    US prosecutors also criticized him last year for the latter's "zero cooperation" on the case, as the royal is considered to be "at least" a key witness. based on photographic evidence.

    The Duke of York has denied the accusations. The Sun noted that his representatives have refused to comment.

    In 2019, amid the scandal revolving around him and his friendship with late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was behind a sex trafficking ring, Prince Andrew stepped down from his public duties and no longer appeared in public.

