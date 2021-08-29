Register
    In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.

    Sussexes Could End Like Edward VIII & Wallis Simpson, Risking a 'Fade Into Obscurity' - Report

    UK
    Edward VIII, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, was the eldest son of King George V and ascended the throne after the latter's death in 1936. Less than one year later, he abdicated to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson.

    Prince Harry and Megan Markle could fade into oblivion, just like another ex-royal couple - a former British king and the American commoner Wallis Simpson, filmmaker Nick Bullen said in an interview to Fox News on Sunday.

    Bullen, who will soon release a documentary intending to draw parallels between the two royals, has found common ground between them. Among other things, Prince Harry will soon publish his own book about his life as a member of the royal family, similar to Edward, who published his own memoire in 1951.

    "It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two," Bullen said. "Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that. Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William."

    Bullen opined that now that the Sussexes are in demand in media and entertainment amid their turbulent relations with the royal family, the attention may not last forever and end like Edward and Wallis, who “sort of faded into obscurity and became bit players on the world stage.”

    "They were slightly awkward guests at dinner parties in New York. It raises the question, how long will Harry and [his wife] Meghan Markle’s value stay at such a high level? I think this documentary is a window to a story that has happened before and what could occur again,” Bullen said in promoting how works.

    Edward VIII, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, was the eldest son of King George V and ascended the throne after the latter's death in 1936. Less than one year later, he abdicated to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson.

    After the so-called "Megxit", current slang for the departure of Harry and his wife Meghan from their royal duties - the couple moved to Canada before settling in US at expensive digs in southern California.

    In March 2021, CBS broadcast a joint interview given by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the American entertainment host Oprah Winfrey. The couple made a number of critical comments regarding the attitudes and behaviours of some of the senior royals.

