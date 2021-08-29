Michael Gove Busts Out His Dancing Moves - Video

One onlooker reportedly said that Gove was all by himself at the club, and that other patrons were buying him drinks.

Prominent Tory MP Michael Gove was recently spotted showing off his dancing skills in an Aberdeen nightclub, with a video of his exploits emerging on social media.

According to The Daily Record, a singer named Emma Lament – who performed an acoustic set in O'Neill's pub below the club on Saturday night – said Gove walked into the establishment at around 1:15 am when the pub was "just about closing."

"I'm almost sure he was by himself," she said. "I heard people saying, 'he's a Tory MP' while others asked 'who's Michael Gove?' and we were Googling him. Soon people went up for photos. The Tories aren't too popular in Scotland but people were generally quite nice to him."

As the pub was about to close, other patrons urged Gove to join them at the Bohemia nightclub upstairs, which he did, and it's there where the video in question was recorded.

Michael Gove’s dancing just made me cringe so hard that I shed a layer of skin pic.twitter.com/Gp85tyxJTa — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) August 29, 2021

​"He was still there when I left at 2.30am," said Emma. "He really was enjoying himself, I don't think he left the dance floor the whole time I was there. People were buying him drinks but were also joking that he should be getting the rounds after he racked up £100,000 in expenses last year. Nobody else ever appeared, he was by himself."

She also remarked that Gove is "more than welcome to come back" for her performance next week, adding, however, that she thinks "we all saw that raves are more his thing."

As the newspaper points out, Gove, who is originally from Aberdeen, was enjoying a night out in the city following news that he and his wife are getting divorced.