Prince Harry & Meghan's Neighbours Complain About Huge Cannabis Factory Nearby But Royals Are Silent

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a $15 million mansion in Montecito, California after they decided it was time to be financially independent from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbours are complaining about a “giant cannabis factory” located just minutes away from the Sussexes’ home, according to The Mirror.

The couple hasn't spoken publicly about the reported strong odour coming from a weed factory that has 20 large greenhouses with plants, which are legal to grow in California. However, locals tell The Sunday Mirror that the smell has left some of them feeling disoriented.

​The company reportedly promised to install new “odour control systems” following a string of complaints. It’s not clear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live just a 10-minute drive from the factory with their two kids, have been among the dissatisfied neighbours.

One local, Gregory Gandrud, told The Mirror that the new measures were “good news for us, and Harry and Meghan”.

“The stink was getting stronger and heading their way. I was driving along the freeway and was hit hard by the smell. I had to pull over. It made me completely lose my train of thought”, he said. “Lots of people here are suffering”.

Prince Harry spent a day at a drug rehabilitation clinic at the age of 16, after Prince Charles discovered that his teenage son was not only partying hard with booze, but also occasionally smoking cannabis at the premises of their Highgrove home. Harry’s father was so frustrated and worried for his child that he apparently sent him to talk with heroin addicts at the Featherstone Lodge detox centre back in 2001 for a “sharp shock” visit, an aide to Prince Charles told the media at the time.

Prince Harry admitted earlier this year to Oprah Winfrey that he used to take drugs and drink heavily while struggling with the pressure of royal life in his late 20s and early 30s.

Things have changed for him since he met Meghan, the prince said. The couple bought their 16-bedroom home in Montecito last year after they abandoned their senior royal duties and relocated to the US. Their interview host and good friend Oprah Winfrey also lives nearby in a massive $90 million home.