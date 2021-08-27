UK Journo Claims His Team 'Kicked Out' of Kabul as MoD Wasn't Ready For 'Heart-Breaking' Details

Sky News Chief Correspondent Stuart Ramsay has claimed that his team was "kicked out" of a British evacuation base in Kabul and that "the orders to remove us came from the MoD or from Whitehall, or both."
"We had fought to stay for days but ultimately we found ourselves on a military base and we were being ejected - there is nothing you can do...It was all conducted in a cordial manner, but we WERE kicked out," Ramsay wrote.
The reporter believes that his team were moved out because UK officials didn't want them to film the "devastating withdrawal."
"I suspect the prospect of the withdrawal being filmed in heart-breaking detail was a risk the government wasn't prepared to take, because this will end badly for thousands, I guarantee it," Ramsay said.
He wrote the article for Sky News before the deadly explosions at Kabul Airport that reportedly claimed the lives of 170 people, including two British nationals and 13 US servicemen. The attacks were claimed by the Daesh-Khorasan* terrorist group.
Ramsay was among other journalists from around the globe covering the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, which is scheduled to be completed by 31 August. It comes after the Taliban took control of the country, forcing the western-backed government led by Ashraf Ghani to collapse.
*Taliban and Daesh* are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.
