Register
17:47 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sex workers. (File)

    Model, Who Turned Trafficked Brazilian Women Into Prostitutes in London and Filmed Sex Video, Jailed

    © AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106282/94/1062829446_0:217:4967:3011_1200x675_80_0_0_e10a048c1f39b45938701a9dc2115254.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108271083730749-model-who-turned-trafficked-brazilian-women-into-prostitutes-in-london-and-filmed-sex-video-jailed/

    Prostitution - receiving payment for sex - is technically legal in England but a number of related offences which are designed to stop others profiting from it. These crimes include “causing, inciting, or controlling prostitution for gain” and various trafficking offences.

    An unemployed model has been jailed for 43 months for her role in trafficking Brazilian women to London and forcing them to work as prostitutes.

    One of the women suffered a miscarriage and another contracted syphilis as a result of the work.

    The court heard the women were told hidden cameras had been installed and footage of them having sex would be put up online if they disobeyed Shana Stanley, 28.

    Stanley and Hussain Edani, 29, pleaded guilty on the sixth day of their trial for a number of trafficking and prostitution offences after a trial at Harrow Crown Court.

    On Friday, 27 August, Stanley was jailed for 43 months and Edani for 98 months.

    Hussain Edani and Shana Stanley, who were convicted of trafficking Brazilian prostitutes in London
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Hussain Edani and Shana Stanley, who were convicted of trafficking Brazilian prostitutes in London

    Their arrest followed a series of raids on properties in north west London being used by sex workers.

    Three Brazilian women were trafficked to the UK and forced to work in brothels and a fourth women, who was British, was tricked into sex work after meeting Stanley, who posed as a modelling agent.

    Judge Vanessa Francis told Edani he was the "controlling mind" behind the operation, preyed on vulnerable women and made "promises of a better life."

    Sought Out Women in Brazil's Favelas

    Prosecutor Barnaby Shaw told the court Edani’s role was to liaise with a contact in Brazil, called Andre, who sought out vulnerable women in favelas in Rio de Janeiro, who were offered well-paid but unspecified work in Britain.

    Edani, who was born in Iraq, paid for their flights to Manchester and for them to be enrolled on an English course but he then moved them to London and set them up as sex workers in flats in Harrow and Wembley and ordered them to pay him and Stanley £500 a day from their prostitution earnings.

    The prosecutor said the role of Stanley, who had herself been “on the periphery of the sex industry”, was to control the women on a day-to-day basis.

    He said the women had their phones and passports confiscated by Stanley who monitored them by tracking devices on mobile phones which she gave them and ordered them to keep on at all times.

    Hidden Cameras and Threats of Blackmail

    Hidden cameras were also installed in the bedrooms of the flats and the women were told the footage would be posted online and sent to their families if they stepped out of line or tried to contact the police.

    Victim impact statements written by the four women were read out.

    One of the Brazilian women, Marcia, told police: “When I was working for them I felt desperate, dirty and alone. I cried all day. I felt dirty, used and exhausted. Some clients would beat me and some would force me to have anal sex.”

    Marcia contracted syphilis and eventually contacted the police in London.

    “When I called the police I was terrified. I thought I was going to be killed by a gang,” she said.

    The police relocated her to Bradford, in northern England, for several months but while she was there she slept under the bed and was unable to eat or drink.

    “I imagined dying in England, as a pauper, and being buried in a grave without my family knowing what happened to me. My hair fell out because of the stress,” added Marcia.

    Another victim, Fernanda, explained why she had agreed to come to Britain in the first place.

    This Sept. 28, 2017 photo published in October shows the Rocinha shantytown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rocinha attracts a lot of attention from authorities as Rio's largest favela, or slum, because it borders several upscale neighborhoods.
    © AP Photo / Silvia Izquierdo
    This Sept. 28, 2017 photo published in October shows the Rocinha shantytown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rocinha attracts a lot of attention from authorities as Rio's largest "favela," or slum, because it borders several upscale neighborhoods.

    She said she was married to a bus driver in Rio but the couple had very little money and when she was told of the possibility of working abroad she thought it was “too good an opportunity to turn down.”

    Victim Became Suspicious During Lingerie Shopping Trip

    Fernanda said she was flown to England but became suspicious when she met Stanley, who took her shopping for clothes.

    “It was December, but instead of shopping for functional clothes she bought lingerie and dresses, which made me suspicious,” recalled Fernanda, who was forced into sex work.

    She said she found the idea “disgusting” but had no other option as she had no way of paying for a flight back to Brazil.

    Fernanda said her marriage has since broken down and she is divorced because her husband blamed her for what happened.  

    The court was told 80 percent of people in Rio lived below the poverty line and the average monthly income in one favela, Campo Grande, was US$134 a month, meaning many residents were vulnerable to the lure of better paid work abroad and were often tricked by middlemen, known as gatos.

    It is understood two of the women are back in Brazil and the third is still in Britain, where she is being assessed after applying for indefinite leave to remain.

    Tags:
    Brazil, London, prostitutes, sex workers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse