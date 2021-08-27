Register
06:55 GMT27 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19-22 August 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

    Boris Johnson Vows UK Will Continue Evacuations ‘Until The Last Moment’ Despite Deadly Kabul Attack

    © REUTERS / Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083698429_0:293:3072:2021_1200x675_80_0_0_a88d19d70859eac6c9f25c2fc518b431.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108271083727585-boris-johnson-vows-uk-will-continue-evacuations-until-the-last-moment-despite-deadly-kabul-attack-/

    A massive evacuation effort from Kabul airport has been underway since Taliban* seized the Afghan capital on 15 August on the heels of a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from the country. Thusday’s deadly blasts around Kabul airport followed warnings that such a threat was imminent.

    Boris Johnson has said that UK forces in Afghanistan will follow through with the final stages of the massive airlift from Kabul despite the “despicable" attack outside the city’s airport. The Daesh-Khorasan* terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the blasts that reportedly killed at least 103 people – 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen – amid the evacuation of the Western military contingent. 

    “We’re going to keep going up until the last moment. The conclusion is that we’re able to continue with the programme in the way that we’ve been running it, according to the timetable that we’ve got,” the Prime Minister, who chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Thursday, was cited as saying.
    British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / UK MOD Crown copyright 2021
    British citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan board a military plane for evacuation from Kabul airport, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 17, 2021.

    To date, over 13,146 people have been airlifted by the UK military since the mission began on 13 August judging by government figures released on Thursday. Evacuations got underway after the onslaught by Taliban* militant group against Afghan government forces ended with their capture of the capital, Kabul.

    “We’re now coming towards the very end of it in any event, and we’ve already extracted the overwhelming majority of those under both the schemes – the eligible persons, UK nationals, the Afghan interpreters and others. And it’s been totally phenomenal effort by the UK. There’s been nothing like it for decades and decades,” said Johnson.

    Among those evacuated from Kabul by UK forces were embassy personnel and British nationals; current and former locally employed staff in Afghanistan eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) programme and some nationals from ally states. The UK Foreign Office, Home Office and Border Force teams were "going to work flat out" to evacuate people "as fast as they can", said Johnson.

    ‘Dereliction of Duty’

    However, amid the PM’s assertions that British forces had extracted an “overwhelming majority” of UK nationals and Afghans eligible for relocation, some MPs warned that large numbers faced being stranded.

    According to them, hundreds of constituents’ family members, albeit in possession of UK passports, were unable to reach Hamid Karzai International Airport. Meanwhile, their concerned relatives were reportedly being instructed to email advice services that failed to respond.

    An “infuriated” Labour MP Lyn Brown, whose office has been trying to help 356 individuals reach Britain, slammed the response she received from the government as “a complete dereliction of duty”.

    Brown cited the case of a British school age girl needing a passport to leave. According to the Labour politician, it took days to get a response from the Home Office. The girl was finally instructed to go to the Baron hotel for processing as the airlift mission was wrapping up.

    UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and U.S. Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 20, 2021

    On Thursday afternoon the girl had been left stranded, after the bus she was on, together with others without a passport, had been turned away by a solider.

    Another Labour MP, Harriet Harman, also narrated harrowing accounts of 228 family members of her 34 constituents, including UK nationals, joint UK-Afghan nationals, and relatives of UK nationals that had failed to leave Kabul.

    Harman said that relatives back in the UK were being given email addresses to receive updates, while no other feedback or clarity is provided on individual cases. The MP said there was a “sense of mounting desperation.”

    As other MPs spoke of similar concerns, they all emphasized that they were conscious that they were “running out of time.” Boris Johnson attempted to allay concerns, saying that while some people eligible to relocate to Britain might not make it in time for final stages of the airlift, the UK authorities would pressure the Taliban* Islamist group, now controlling the country, to let them out.

    "Even beyond the US deadline of 31 of this month, we hope to be able to continue to say to people, well you can come out," said Johnson.

    Deadly Blasts

    At least four blasts reportedly occurred near the Kabul airport amid the evacuation effort on Thursday, with as many as 1,338 people injured, according to a source in the Afghan Ministry of Health. The source also said that the death toll stood at 60 people. According to other estimates, some 85 people died in the attacks. The Daesh-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the  explosions.

    The first twin blasts took place near the airport's Abbey gate and near the Baron Hotel. Attacks came just hours after UK and US officials warned their nationals and allies to stay away from the airport in light of reports suggesting that a "high threat of terrorist attack" was imminent. Latest reports have also indicated that new rounds of explosions have emerged along the airport.

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there had been "no reported UK military or UK government casualties". In a statement, the MoD said:

    "Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."

    US President Joe Biden similarly pledged to continue with the evacuation, set to end on 31 August. In an address on Thursday night he also underscored that the US would "not forgive" and "not forget" the attack, promising to “hunt down” the perpetrators and “make them pay”.

    The moment when the explosion occurred at Kabul airport
    © Photo : Barzan Sadiq/twitter
    The moment when the explosion occurred at Kabul airport

    Currently, Kabul airport is being run by the US, with some 5,800 troops on the ground, and aided by over 1,000 UK troops. The western forces have emphasized that they are on alert for more attacks by Daesh, including possible rockets or vehicle-borne bombs targeting Kabul airport.

    Meanwhile, Taliban has underscored that it fully condemns such attacks against its people. Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the group, addressed the incidents via Twitter and stated that Taliban forces are "paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped."

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Netizens Rejoice as Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing Gets Go-Ahead to Leave Afghanistan With 200 Pets
    Live Updates: US Evacuation Operations in Kabul Won't End in 36 Hours, Pentagon Says
    UK Diplomats Left Documents With Data of Afghan Employees in Embassy in Kabul, Reports Say
    Blinken, Raab Discuss Joint Counterterrorism Efforts After Kabul Attacks
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Kabul, Afghanistan, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse