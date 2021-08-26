Manchester City Player Benjamin Mendy Charged With Four Rapes Against Three Women

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Cheshire Constabulary said the offences pertained to three women and the allegations took place between October 2020 and August 2021.
Official. Manchester City announce that after being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by the club pending an investigation. 🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
Mendy, 27, has not commented on the charges but is expected to appear in court on Friday, 27 August.
He began his career with Le Havre and moved to Marseille and Monaco before a £52 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium in 2017.
City won the English Premier League in May this year but lost the Champions' League final to Chelsea.
All comments
Show new comments (0)