London Manhunt for Double Murder Suspect Ends With Dramatic Showdown on Canal Barge

The Metropolitan Police have been searching for Lee Peacock since 19 August when two people were stabbed to death in central London. Peacock, a 49-year-old drug addict, was the prime suspect.

A week-long manhunt ended in drama on Wednesday night when a man wanted in connection with a double murder slit his own throat after being cornered by police on a canal barge in west London.

Police officers searching for Lee Peacock arrived at the barge just before 6pm on Wednesday, 25 August.

© Sputnik / Chris Summers Police have sealed off the canal towpath in Greenford, west London, where Lee Peacock was cornered

They found Peacock suffering from a self-inflicted neck injury. An air ambulance arrived and took him to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have launched an independent investigation.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles, who were stabbed to death in central London in August 2021

Peacock was wanted in connection with the murder of Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, who were both stabbed in the neck at separate flats on the Lisson Grove estate in Westminster on 19 August.

Both Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore, who were known to Peacock, are believed to have been drug users.

The Daily Mail reported that Yorkshire-born Ms Pickles was a convicted prostitute and Peacock was her ex-boyfriend.