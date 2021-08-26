London Manhunt for Double Murder Suspect Ends With Dramatic Showdown on Canal Barge

A week-long manhunt ended in drama on Wednesday night when a man wanted in connection with a double murder slit his own throat after being cornered by police on a canal barge in west London.
Police officers searching for Lee Peacock arrived at the barge just before 6pm on Wednesday, 25 August.
They found Peacock suffering from a self-inflicted neck injury. An air ambulance arrived and took him to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have launched an independent investigation.
Peacock was wanted in connection with the murder of Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, who were both stabbed in the neck at separate flats on the Lisson Grove estate in Westminster on 19 August.
Both Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore, who were known to Peacock, are believed to have been drug users.
The Daily Mail reported that Yorkshire-born Ms Pickles was a convicted prostitute and Peacock was her ex-boyfriend.
