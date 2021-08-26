Extinction Rebellion Activists Block Oxford Circus After Third Day of Protests

Environmentalist activists have blocked a junction in London’s West End and are calling for talks on global warming.
Extinction Rebellion campaigners have blocked traffic on Oxford Circus and surrounding roads.
“The point that we are making – we’ve got tables for engagement with ordinary people – is that XR is not here to tell people what to do; we are here to say there’s a crisis folks, we’ve got to do this together,” Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of the environmental social movement Extinction Rebellion said, as quoted by The Guardian. “The leaders of the country and of business are leading us off a cliff, so we’ve got to come together.”
Police warned activists to leave or face being arrested.
On Monday, eco-activists attempted to block a number of London streets, launching their fifth massive multi-day rally from Trafalgar Square.
Scotland Yard, on the eve of the protests, issued a statement in which it recognised the right to express one's opinion but warned that the protesters by their actions "do not have the right to cause serious disruptions" in the movement of public transport, causing significant inconvenience to residents and guests of London.
In October 2019, the Extinction Rebellion protests continued in London for two weeks. In total, more than 1,800 activists were detained.
